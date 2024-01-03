en English
Health

Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD

In a landmark move, Tennessee has enacted a significant new state law designed to assist firefighters grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)—a condition that plagues the profession at rates often exceeding those within the military. This legislation, known as the James “Dustin” Samples Act, not only acknowledges PTSD as a work-related injury for firefighters but also allocates grants to help employers address the associated workers’ compensation claims.

James “Dustin” Samples Act: A Tribute to a Fallen Hero

The act is named in honor of Dustin Samples, a firefighter hailing from Cleveland, Tennessee. Samples, who tragically took his own life in 2020, battled PTSD—an ordeal that spurred his department and family into action, ultimately leading to the passage of this law.

Recognizing and Addressing the Silent Struggle

According to Danny Yates, president of the Nashville Firefighters Association, the profession previously lacked such support. Firefighters were expected to continue their rigorous work schedules without addressing the mental health issues they might be wrestling with. However, Nashville does have existing behavioral health and wellness programs for firefighters, such as the Peer Support Program and the Chaplain Program.

Measuring the Impact: A Daunting Task

In Maine, the introduction of similar legislation led to a significant rise in the number of first responders seeking help. However, gauging the exact number of firefighters in Tennessee seeking workers’ compensation for PTSD presents a challenge. This is because most firefighters are municipal employees with their own injury programs. Only fire departments that opt into the state’s workers’ compensation system report such data. Since 2018, a total of six cases referencing PTSD have been reported.

Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

