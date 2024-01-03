Tenaya Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Faraz Ali, the CEO of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology firm dedicated to developing heart disease therapies, is set to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2024. The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investors section of Tenaya’s official website. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days post-conference, ensuring that those who miss the live event can still benefit from the insights shared.

Tenaya Therapeutics: A Beacon in Cardiovascular Therapeutics

With its Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration, and Precision Medicine platforms, Tenaya has carved a distinct place in the biotechnology landscape. The company is dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that target the root causes of heart disease. This mission extends from rare genetic cardiovascular disorders to more common heart conditions, making Tenaya an all-encompassing force in cardiovascular therapeutics.

Advanced Candidates: A Promising Pipeline

Tenaya’s advanced candidates include TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM); TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC); and TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor targeting heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). These novel therapies represent Tenaya’s commitment to addressing both the symptomatic and root causes of heart disease.

Continued Innovation: Early-Stage Preclinical Programs

In addition to its advanced candidates, Tenaya continues to innovate through several early-stage preclinical programs. These initiatives further demonstrate the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of cardiovascular therapeutics and its unwavering commitment to improving the lives of patients with heart disease.