TeleSpecialists Celebrates a Decade of Growth and Impact on Healthcare

TeleSpecialists, LLC, a pioneer in the telemedicine industry, is celebrating a decade of significant growth and healthcare impact. The company, founded in 2013, has transformed from a TeleNeurology organization into a leading provider of TelePsychiatry services, operating in over 360 hospitals nationwide and offering more than 23,000 physician consults per month.

Advertisment

Reaching Milestones and Setting Standards

TeleSpecialists has marked a significant milestone by serving its one-millionth patient, an achievement underpinned by the company's commitment to swift and efficient service. The organization prides itself on maintaining a median physician-to-bedside time of under three minutes, setting a high standard for telemedicine providers.

COVID-19 and Telemedicine

Advertisment

The COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in TeleSpecialists expansive growth. As healthcare systems grappled with unprecedented challenges, telemedicine emerged as an essential solution, allowing physicians to provide care without risking exposure to the virus. The pandemic hastened the adoption of telemedicine, with TeleSpecialists at the forefront of this healthcare evolution.

Partnerships and Education

CEO Nima Mowzoon and founding partner Daryoush Zafar credit the company's success to strategic partnerships with healthcare systems and the early adopters of telemedicine. By aligning with innovative and forward-thinking partners, TeleSpecialists has been able to navigate the rapidly changing healthcare landscape effectively. The company's commitment to education extends beyond its service provision, with contributions to medical education through Continuing Medical Education programs. TeleSpecialists is set to share its latest research findings at the International Stroke Conference in Phoenix, reflecting its commitment to the advancement of healthcare technology.