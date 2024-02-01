Telephonic Psychological Support Alleviates Depression in Seniors: Study

In a groundbreaking revelation, a study has found that telephonic psychological support can significantly alleviate depression and emotional loneliness among senior citizens. The research, a collaborative effort by the University of York, Hull York Medical School, and Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, underscores the potential of behavioral activation treatment in combating mental health issues.

Understanding Behavioral Activation Treatment

Behavioral activation treatment is a form of therapy that underscores the correlation between inactivity and low mood. It encourages patients to indulge in meaningful activities and maintain social connections. The study, involving participants from GP surgeries across England and Wales, was primarily aimed at countering social isolation amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Significant Findings & Implications

Among the 435 participants, 218 individuals received the behavioral activation treatment through weekly phone calls spanning eight weeks. The remaining 217 received usual care. The results unveiled a considerable decrease in depression levels in the treatment group compared to the control group. However, anxiety levels or health-related quality of life showed no significant changes.

The research, which ran from February 2021 to February 2022, offers promising insights into addressing mental health in older adults, especially those with multiple long-term conditions. The findings, published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity, imply that such interventions can be effective beyond the pandemic context.

A Step Towards Better Mental Health Care

Caroline Abrahams of Age UK emphasized the importance of the study, expressing hope that local services would be prompted to take the mental health of older people seriously and provide impactful support. This study also aligns with the efforts of Congress to expand telehealth services for seniors, including mental health televisits.

Moreover, initiatives like Talkiatry's new program tailored for older adults further reinforce the importance of addressing mental health concerns among seniors. The program, providing initial appointments, cognitive and functional assessments, and coordination with caregivers, offers quality psychiatric care through telehealth services.