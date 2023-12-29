Telemedicine Transforms Healthcare: From Accessibility to Affordability

Telehealth continues to revolutionize the healthcare landscape. Saving patients time, money, and enhancing health outcomes, telemedicine has proven its invaluable role in delivering high-quality health care. The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania has been a staunch advocate for expanding access to these services, supporting legislation and adoption of acts to facilitate this shift.

The Impact of Telehealth Expansion

Significant efforts are underway in Colorado to ensure that members of Health First Colorado continue to reap the benefits of health coverage post the pandemic-prompted Public Health Emergency. Emphasizing the importance of access to high-quality care and wrap-around services, the state has seen notable success with a pilot program that provided dietary-tailored meal services for Health First Colorado members with diabetes. This initiative resulted in decreased inpatient care costs and overall savings for the state.

Disrupting the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Industry

Mark Thierer and Jeff Park, industry veterans and pioneers with Waltz Health, a digital health company, discuss the evolution and future of the PBM industry in a recent podcast. Their insights shed light on how new technology is disrupting the traditional landscape and the need for transparency around rebates, given the misaligned incentives currently prevalent in the industry.

Protection of Telehealth Services

Missouri lawmakers are being called upon to safeguard telehealth services, including audio-only options, in their impending legislative session. An equitable reimbursement for these services is the primary objective of this bipartisan bill. The legislation also aims to prevent insurance companies from dictating the platforms healthcare providers use for telehealth services. Starting January 3, 2024, the legislative session will explore these critical issues.

The Transition from Branded to Generic Inhalers

As of January 1, the branded asthma inhaler Flovent will be phased out and replaced with an authorized generic version. The shift, instigated by a legal change in Medicaid rebates, has raised concerns among patients and doctors about potential delays in transitioning to alternatives and their subsequent insurance coverage.

Streamlining Medical Records Management

ChartRequest, a platform offering an efficient and secure solution for requesting, retrieving, and managing medical records, is set to significantly reduce the cost of medical records release for healthcare providers. With customizable pricing options, automated request processing, and a robust billing system, ChartRequest makes it easier for healthcare providers to manage their medical records and accurately budget for their release.