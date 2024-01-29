Telangana Chief Minister Paves Way for Digital Revolution in Healthcare

In a ground-breaking move to revolutionize healthcare services, Telangana's Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy has initiated a directive for the creation of digital health profile cards for every resident of the state. This initiative, aimed at streamlining healthcare delivery, proposes each card to carry a unique identification number, enhancing provision of emergency medical services.

Integrating Arogyasri Healthcare Scheme

The digital health profile cards will be integrated with the existing Arogyasri healthcare scheme. In a bid to extend the reach of Arogyasri benefits, the Chief Minister recommended removing the white ration card prerequisite, an announcement that has led to an unusual surge in applications for new ration cards.

Addressing the Healthcare Infrastructure

During a health review meeting, Reddy urged the development of a uniform policy for the establishment of nursing, physiotherapy, and paramedical colleges alongside medical colleges. This move is expected to address the doctor shortage and enhance the medical education infrastructure in the state. The meeting was attended by various state health officials and secretaries who were briefed on these new initiatives.

Expediting Hospital Construction and Operational Readiness

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of expediting the construction of TIMS super specialty hospitals in multiple locations. He also stressed on the operational readiness of AIIMS Bibinagar, which is expected to alleviate the patient load on Osmania and NIMS hospitals in Hyderabad. Reddy instructed officials to report on AIIMS's status and expressed his willingness to discuss the matter with the union health minister to ensure comprehensive medical services are provided.

In conclusion, there was a call to develop alternative medical facilities across the state to reduce dependency on Hyderabad for healthcare needs, painting a progressive picture for the future of healthcare in Telangana.