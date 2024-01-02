en English
Gaming

Tekken 8’s Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Tekken 8’s Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?

The forthcoming release of Tekken 8, a highly anticipated video game, has generated a wave of controversy over its accessibility features designed for colorblind players. The primary concern centers around a particular filter that presents characters as vertical and horizontal black and white lines, a feature that has been linked to an array of health issues including headaches, vertigo, and potentially more serious conditions. Renowned gaming accessibility specialist, Ian Hamilton, is among those who have voiced concerns about these effects.

Concerns and Reactions

Several players have reported experiencing physical discomfort, such as headaches and eye strain, due to the colorblind filters incorporated in the game. The gaming community’s apprehensions are further fueled by the fact that these symptoms mirror those triggered by a notorious episode of the anime series, Pokémon, which caused seizures in many viewers. Tara Voelker Wake, the accessibility lead at Xbox Game Studios, has recommended the use of EA’s photosensitive epilepsy safety testing tool as a potential solution.

Developers’ Response

Addressing these concerns, Tekken 8’s director, Katsuhiro Harada, stated that the game offers a variety of color vision options with a wide range of adjustments. Harada emphasized that the criticized feature was only one of many options available and that it has received positive feedback from a significant number of demo players. He also reassured gamers that the development team is actively taking into consideration the community’s feedback and recommendations as they work towards the game’s release on January 26.

Looking Forward

With the release date of Tekken 8 just around the corner, the game’s developers are facing a delicate balancing act of incorporating effective accessibility options without compromising player health and experience. While the current debate focuses on one specific feature, it underscores the broader, ongoing challenge of creating inclusive gaming environments. As the industry evolves, the conversation around accessibility and health considerations is becoming increasingly crucial, with Tekken 8’s situation as a case in point.

Gaming Health
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

