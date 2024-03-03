Tehran Hosts First International Congress on Family Health: Global Leaders Unite

Tehran is set to welcome health ministers from across the globe for the inaugural International Congress on Family Health, starting Tuesday. This pivotal conference, themed around enhancing primary health care through a focus on family health, aims to bring international attention to the critical role families play in the health ecosystem. With representatives from over 18 countries, including Qatar, Kenya, and Brazil, the event underscores a global commitment to health care accessibility and primary care improvement.

Strengthening Primary Health Care Through Family Health

Since its inception in 2005, Iran's Family Health Program has been pivotal in providing comprehensive access to primary health services for all citizens. Health Minister Bahram Einollahi highlights the program's success in integrating care delivery, emphasizing the mutual support between primary health care (PHC) and the Family Health Program. This synergy ensures a holistic approach to health, covering preventive, curative, and rehabilitative services, and emphasizes equity and community participation.

Empowering Communities and Addressing Social Determinants

The conference will explore the Family Health Program's impact on social determinants of health, community engagement, and the integration of technology through the Electronic Health and Referral System. By involving community members in health care provision and decision-making, the initiative aims to enhance health literacy, empower individuals, and foster sustainable health interventions. This approach not only addresses immediate health needs but also tackles broader social determinants to improve overall well-being.

Global Collaboration and Technological Achievements

Einollahi also points to the international congress as an opportunity for Iran to bolster health cooperation globally, particularly in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. An exhibition showcasing Iran's advancements in medicine, medical equipment, and health tourism will accompany the conference. Iran's medical equipment industry, supported by over 600 companies, has achieved significant milestones, including the domestic production of 99 percent of its medicines and a wide array of medical equipment, with exports to over 60 countries. The G5 meeting, focusing on women and family health, further emphasizes the regional commitment to improving health outcomes.

As the congress concludes, its discussions and outcomes are expected to pave the way for enhanced global health cooperation and a renewed focus on family health as a cornerstone of primary health care. The collaborative efforts and shared knowledge from this event could significantly contribute to the development of more resilient health care systems worldwide, making health accessibility a reality for all.