Teenager's Death Following Surgery Sparks Allegations of Medical Negligence

In the heart of Kolkata, a tragedy unfolded as 19-year-old Minakshi Bairagi's life was cut short following a tonsil surgery at a Baguiati nursing home. Minakshi, a resident of Dum Dum Cantonment, was admitted to the hospital for throat pain and underwent surgery on Sunday. Despite the doctors declaring the surgery a success, her discomfort persisted, necessitating her shift to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Unanticipated Turn of Events

In a shocking turn of events, Minakshi's condition deteriorated rapidly and she succumbed early Monday. The news of her untimely demise sent ripples of shock through the community. Her family, unable to come to terms with their loss, accused the nursing home of medical negligence. They staged a protest outside the facility, demanding justice for Minakshi.

Allegations and Responses

Although the hospital refrained from issuing an official statement, they hinted at a severe drop in her sugar level and septic shock as potential causes of death. The family's accusations, however, remain unaddressed. Their protest intensified, causing the police to intervene and restore order outside the nursing home.

Seeking Justice, But No Formal Complaint Yet

Despite the strong allegations and intense protest, the family has yet to file a formal police complaint alleging negligence. This unexpected loss and the subsequent events have sparked a community-wide call for a thorough investigation into Minakshi's untimely death. The incident has spotlighted the accountability of medical institutions, stirring a debate that extends beyond the boundaries of this singular tragedy.