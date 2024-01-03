Teenager Suffers Severe Burns from Unforeseen Holiday Tragedy

Madison Lewis, a 17-year-old Texan, is currently in a Dallas hospital recovering from severe burns that cover 90% of her body. This tragic event unfolded during a holiday gathering when a pan filled with gasoline was recklessly thrown into a fire, resulting in an explosion. Madison, who was standing near the burn barrel, was the most severely affected by the incident.

Unfortunate Event Takes a Turn for the Worse

The incident occurred when a boy at the gathering threw the gasoline-filled pan into the fire. The resulting explosion caused Madison Lewis to suffer burns to a staggering 90% of her body. Since the accident, she has undergone at least four surgeries and remains unresponsive in the hospital.

Family Hopeful Despite Tragedy

Ericca Hammond, Madison’s mother, expressed her hope for her daughter’s recovery despite the severity of the injuries. She highlighted Madison’s fighting spirit and the family’s reliance on prayers in this trying time. The mother’s hope is not unfounded, as doctors have attempted to wean Madison off pain medication to gauge her responsiveness.

A Bright Future Put on Hold

Before the incident, Madison was a senior at Jacksboro High School with plans to graduate and attend college the following year. This tragic event has put her future on hold as she continues her recovery at Parkland Hospital. Despite the tragedy, her family’s hope and prayers for her recovery remain strong.