Tragic Incident at Kerikeri's Charlie's Rock: 15-Year-Old Girl Suffers Severe Injuries in River Fall

A day at Charlie's Rock, a favored swimming hole on the Waipapa River in Kerikeri, turned tragic when a 15-year-old girl suffered a severe accident. The teenager fell approximately six meters onto rocks, causing significant injury to her head and hips. The incident took place around 3:50 pm, transforming the usually serene location into a scene requiring immediate emergency response.

Advertisment

Rescue Operation Unfolds

The Northland Rescue Helicopter was swiftly on the scene, conducting a winch rescue to extract the teenager from the location. The swimming hole's remoteness, accessible only by foot, necessitated this aerial intervention. As the sun began to set, shortly before 6 pm, the injured girl was airlifted from the rocky terrain and transported to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately disclosed, adding to the tense atmosphere enveloping the incident.

LandSAR Team on Standby

Advertisment

A LandSAR search and rescue team was also dispatched to the area. Their role was crucial, prepared to assist if the situation required a manual extraction. Despite their readiness, the helicopter rescue operation was successful, and the LandSAR team's services were ultimately not needed.

Charlie's Rock: Beauty and Danger

Charlie's Rock is a picturesque spot, characterized by a deep pool at the base of a waterfall on an ancient lava flow. A series of rocks above the water offer daring heights from which swimmers can jump. However, the beauty of the site is marred by its history of accidents. Despite its popularity, this recent incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking at this seemingly tranquil swimming hole.