en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Teenager Fights for Life Against Deadly E. coli Strain

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:37 pm EST
Teenager Fights for Life Against Deadly E. coli Strain

In a gripping battle against a deadly strain of E. coli, 17-year-old Antonia Hay, an aspiring actress, lies in intensive care, her life hanging in the balance. Antonia contracted the life-threatening bacterial infection, believed to have been from food consumed at a Christmas market, and has been in the hospital for two weeks, undergoing multiple surgeries as part of her treatment.

A Struggle for Survival

Antonia’s medical journey has been a heart-wrenching ordeal, involving numerous operations including the removal of part of her bowel, dialysis due to kidney failure, and a blood transfusion. Her family, forced to halt their regular work schedule and juggle between hospital visits and home, has started a GoFundMe campaign to cover the mounting medical expenses and to secure Antonia’s future dreams of acting.

E. coli Outbreak: A Public Health Threat

The teenager’s severe illness brings to the fore the health risks posed by certain strains of E. coli, which can lead to serious illness or even death. Antonia’s case is not isolated; she is one among 30 confirmed cases of E. coli across England and Scotland since July 2023. The outbreak has even claimed one life. The Food Standards Agency, in response to the growing threat, issued a recall notice for four cheese products on Christmas Day, suspected to be linked to the outbreak.

Unwavering Hope Amidst the Crisis

Despite the dire circumstances, Antonia’s family remains hopeful. They spent a temporary respite at home on Christmas Day before Antonia had to be readmitted on Boxing Day. The family’s fundraising efforts have sparked a wave of support, with their campaign generating significant donations. Their plea for information from anyone who may have experienced food poisoning symptoms at the Christmas market echoes their determination to fight not only for Antonia but also to prevent similar incidents in the future.

0
Europe Health
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game - Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS with a Twist

By Salman Khan

A Year of Environmental Milestones: 2023 in Review

By Salman Akhtar

Winter Wonderland Ride Malfunction: Thrill Turns to Terror

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Lithuanian Cinemas Boycott Miyazaki's Film over Russian Connection

By Olalekan Adigun

AI in 2024: A Brave New World ...
@Europe · 55 mins
AI in 2024: A Brave New World ...
heart comment 0
Eurostar Disruptions: Unprecedented Flooding Strands Thousands Amid Holiday Season

By BNN Correspondents

Eurostar Disruptions: Unprecedented Flooding Strands Thousands Amid Holiday Season
2023: A Year of Faith and Resilience for the Global Catholic Community

By Israel Ojoko

2023: A Year of Faith and Resilience for the Global Catholic Community
The Future is Tech: AI’s Growing Influence and the Dawn of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

The Future is Tech: AI's Growing Influence and the Dawn of 2024
Eurostar Cancels All London Train Services Due to ‘Unprecedented’ Flooding

By BNN Correspondents

Eurostar Cancels All London Train Services Due to 'Unprecedented' Flooding
Latest Headlines
World News
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
21 seconds
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
29 seconds
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
38 seconds
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
3 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
3 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
5 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
5 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
5 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
6 mins
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
5 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
19 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app