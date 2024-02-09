Teenage Musician Defies Cancer Odds: Otis Hill's Symphony of Strength

Otis Hill, a 17-year-old Wellington teenager, defied medical expectations by surviving two years past his dire cancer diagnosis. Diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour (DSRCT) in 2022, Hill's resilience and love for music have fueled his fight against the rare and aggressive cancer.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Strength

With a five-year survival rate of just 15%, DSRCT predominantly affects young men between the ages of 10 and 30. Otis Hill, a gifted musician and aspiring audio engineer, found solace in music after receiving his diagnosis. His band, Bleeding Star, has become a symbol of hope and endurance, playing gigs across Wellington and placing second in the SmokeFree Rockquest in 2022.

The Power of Sound

Advertisment

The driving force behind Otis' incredible journey is his unwavering passion for music. As a testament to his resilience, Otis managed to record and press an album on vinyl in 2023. This tangible representation of his spirit serves as a powerful reminder of his legacy.

Unbreakable Bonds

Otis' bandmates and close friends, Jude Savage and Everett Parker, describe him as an "extremely talented musician" and "the greatest friend [they'll] ever have." Savage expresses admiration for Otis' flawless performances, while Parker cherishes the unbreakable bond they share.

In a world where the odds are stacked against him, Otis Hill continues to live, laugh, and create music. His story serves as an inspiration to those facing adversity, proving that the power of passion, love, and friendship can truly make a difference.

As Otis Hill embarks on his ongoing battle with DSRCT, his love for music remains a beacon of hope. His journey has left an indelible mark on those around him, and his legacy will continue to inspire others to face their own challenges with unwavering determination.