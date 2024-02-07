Teen Substance Use Patterns Shift Amid Pandemic: ABCD Study

Amid the cascading crises of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation's youth has been navigating a tumultuous journey. A recent study, part of the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, involving 9,270 teenagers aged 11 to 13 from across the United States, has shed light on the shifts in substance use patterns among this vulnerable demographic during this challenging period.

Pre-Pandemic versus Post-Pandemic Substance Use

Before the pandemic, the most common substances used by teens were alcohol and nicotine. However, the onslaught of the pandemic triggered a significant shift in these patterns. The study, which conducted one survey before the pandemic and seven subsequent surveys between May 2020 and May 2021, unveiled a notable decrease in alcohol use among teens. At the same time, it saw an increase in the use of nicotine products, prescription drug misuse, and inhalant use.

Persistence of Changing Patterns

Interestingly, the decrease in alcohol use not only persisted but even grew throughout 2021. On the other hand, while the increase in the use of nicotine products, inhalants, and prescription drugs saw a decline during the same period, their use remained higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Discrepancies in Impact

The pandemic's impact on substance use was more pronounced in families with lower incomes and in teens with pre-existing behavioral problems, depression, or anxiety. There is a correlation between parental engagement, including staying connected and monitoring teen activities, and reduced substance use. Furthermore, as parents' substance use patterns often mirror those of their teens, parental modeling of healthy coping mechanisms appeared to be protective against teen substance use.

The study is ongoing, with further surveys planned to assess changes in substance use in 2022 and 2023. The research underscores the importance for parents to maintain close connections with their teens, monitor their activities, and exemplify healthy coping strategies in these distressing times.