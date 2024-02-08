Teddy Bear Clinic: St Aloysius Gonzaga School Fosters Comfort and Learning in Healthcare

In the heart of Mangaluru, a unique event unfolded at St Aloysius Gonzaga School on February 2, 2024. The 'Teddy Bear Clinic', an initiative designed for the school's youngest students in classes I and II, as well as KG-II, transformed the school hall into a bustling mock hospital.

A Symphony of Comfort and Learning

Led by Dr. Jeedhu Radhakrishnan from the Emergency Department at KMC Hospital, the clinic aimed to demystify hospitals for children and instill confidence in approaching medical professionals. The event, supported by the school's Principal, Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, and coordinated by Ms Aparna Suresh, Vice-principal of the Primary section, was a harmonious blend of education and enjoyment.

The Teddy Bear Clinic: A Hands-On Healthcare Expedition

The day was filled with engaging activities. Children, accompanied by their beloved teddy bears, participated in registration processes, consultations, and even observed as their furry friends received 'injections'. The highlight of the event was the exploration of a real ambulance, a first for many young attendees.

Creating Positive Memories in Healthcare Environments

The Teddy Bear Clinic was not just about imparting practical knowledge; it was about creating positive associations with healthcare environments. By allowing children to interact with medical equipment and professionals in a non-threatening setting, the event aimed to alleviate any future anxiety related to hospitals or medical procedures.

As the children left the makeshift clinic, clutching their 'healed' teddy bears, it was evident that the St Aloysius Gonzaga School had succeeded in its mission. The 'Teddy Bear Clinic' had not only educated but also instilled a sense of comfort and familiarity with the world of healthcare in its young students.

In the grand tapestry of life, where fear often intertwines with the unknown, St Aloysius Gonzaga School has begun to weave a different narrative. One that replaces apprehension with understanding, and uncertainty with confidence. And perhaps, in doing so, they have taken a significant step towards nurturing a generation that views healthcare not with trepidation, but with trust and optimism.