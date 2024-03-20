Ted Danson Champions Psoriasis Awareness, Partners with Bristol Myers Squibb

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Renowned actor Ted Danson has embarked on a mission to shed light on plaque psoriasis, a condition he has battled for decades, by collaborating with pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb. Through the “SO, Have You Found It?” campaign, Danson aims to inspire individuals with plaque psoriasis to seek effective treatments, sharing his personal journey with the condition that once deeply affected his self-esteem and professional life.

Understanding Plaque Psoriasis

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic skin disease characterized by itchy, scaly rashes, frequently appearing on the knees, elbows, and scalp. Affecting approximately 7.5 million Americans, this condition is not contagious but can significantly impact a person's mental and physical well-being. Despite the absence of a cure, advancements in medical science have introduced several treatment options aimed at managing symptoms and improving quality of life.

The Journey to Empowerment

For Danson, the road to managing his plaque psoriasis was fraught with challenges. From light boxes and coal tar to various ointments and diets, nothing seemed to provide lasting relief. It wasn't until a dermatologist introduced him to a new medication that Danson finally found a treatment that worked, transforming his approach to the condition. Now, he seeks to empower others by sharing his story, emphasizing that with the right treatment, living a fulfilling life with psoriasis is possible.

A New Era of Psoriasis Treatment

Dr. Jennifer Soung, a dermatologist collaborating with the campaign, highlights the importance of a holistic approach to psoriasis treatment, which includes medication as one of several components. The advent of targeted therapies has revolutionized the treatment landscape, offering hope to those who have struggled to find effective management strategies. The “SO, Have You Found It?” campaign, bolstered by Danson's involvement, serves as a beacon of hope, encouraging patients to engage in open dialogues with their dermatologists about finding a treatment plan that works for them.

Ted Danson's partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb not only brings visibility to the challenges faced by individuals with plaque psoriasis but also highlights the significant strides being made in treatment options. By sharing his story, Danson inspires those affected by the condition to seek help and advocate for their health, promoting a message of resilience and empowerment. As research and treatment options continue to evolve, there is newfound optimism for those living with plaque psoriasis, marking a promising step forward in the journey towards better management and understanding of the condition.