Technology Revolutionizing Public Health: A Focus on Mental Health and Addiction

The public health sphere is witnessing the rise of various technological tools, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic’s impetus for telehealth. States across the U.S are leveraging technology to improve mental health services, tackle addiction issues, and inform equitable public health policies.

Texas TCHATT and New York OASAS Programs

In Texas, the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT) program offers children no-cost mental health care. This program utilizes telehealth platforms integrated into electronic medical record systems, a significant step in making mental health services accessible to all. Similarly, in New York, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) supports student mental health through telehealth, allowing providers to select their favored software.

AI-powered Assessment Platform: Lyssn

Among these innovative technologies, Lyssn emerges as an AI-powered assessment platform used for behavioral health, child welfare, and the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The platform records, transcribes, and analyzes health service interactions, thereby assisting in documentation, training, and crisis assessment requirement adherence.

Vibrant Platform and North Carolina’s Suicide Lifeline Services

North Carolina employs the Vibrant platform for chat and text services within their suicide lifeline services, demonstrating how technology can be used to provide immediate and accessible mental health support.

Technology in Tackling Addiction Issues

Technology also comes to aid in combating addiction issues. The Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP) helps visualize drug use trends, a significant step in understanding and addressing substance abuse. Biobot Analytics monitors wastewater for public health indicators, including drug prevalence. This innovative approach was rapidly developed in early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 crisis and has since expanded to test for other health conditions.

Implications and Future Prospects

The adoption of these technologies by government agencies aims to improve compliance, reduce turnover, maximize funding, and inform equitable public health policies. As we continue to navigate the post-pandemic landscape, the integration of technology in public health will undoubtedly be a crucial factor in creating robust and accessible health services for all.