Health

Tech Mogul Bryan Johnson Invests in Reversing Age: A Look into his Anti-Aging Skincare Regimen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:30 pm EST
In the pursuit of eternal youth and vitality, 46-year-old multimillionaire tech mogul, Bryan Johnson, has invested an impressive $6 million into a personal project, aptly named Project Blueprint. This venture aims to reverse his biological age by five years, with a particular emphasis on skin rejuvenation. Johnson’s audacious claim of slashing his skin’s apparent age from 64 to that of a person between 37 and 42 has turned heads and raised eyebrows in the wellness and skincare industry.

Demystifying Johnson’s Affordable Skincare Regimen

Although the Blueprint diet is expansive, Johnson’s skincare routine is surprisingly affordable, incorporating drugstore brands such as CeraVe. He commences his day with a CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser and microdoses on Accutane twice a week. To rejuvenate facial fat cells, he applies a cream called Adipeaul 75. This topical treatment regimen is closely monitored and optimized through multi-spectral imaging, effectively tracking various skin biomarkers.

Johnson’s ‘Graveyard’ of Failed Products

Not every product makes the cut in Johnson’s rigorous routine. He has created a ‘cream graveyard’ for products that have failed to live up to their promises. This approach speaks to Johnson’s commitment to efficacy and results, rather than blindly following trends or marketing hype.

Sun Safety and Technological Assists

Johnson’s skincare philosophy extends beyond creams and serums. He is a firm believer in sun safety, incorporating practices like regular sunscreen use and minimizing sun exposure during peak UV hours. His commitment to skin health is further evidenced by his use of laser and light treatments to address skin damage, and radiofrequency technology for collagen production and skin tightening.

Johnson’s quest for reversing aging is holistic and comprehensive, encompassing a lifestyle that includes a substantial intake of vitamins and minerals, and a vegetable-rich diet. His approach, while extreme, embodies a commitment to self-improvement and overall well-being that transcends the cosmetic.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

