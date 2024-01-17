TDM Bhd Boosts Profitability with Two New Hospitals; Continues Focus on Plantations

TDM Bhd, a company deeply rooted in the healthcare sector and a subsidiary of the Terengganu state government, is all set to bolster its profitability with the construction and acquisition of two new hospitals. With an investment of RM29.1 million, the company aims to strengthen its position in the healthcare industry, which already contributes more than 50% to the group's overall profits.

Advertisment

Expansion in Healthcare

The significant investment includes RM14.1 million earmarked for the construction of the KMI Chukai Medical Centre in Kemaman, a 100-bed facility, and RM15 million for the takeover of Razif Hospital in Klang, Selangor. Both hospitals will be operated under the aegis of TDM's subsidiary, Kumpulan Medic Iman Sdn Bhd (KMI Healthcare).

The executive director of TDM, Najman Kamaruddin, in his press statement, expressed that the two new hospitals are expected to contribute considerably to the profits. He further shared the company's ambitious plans to expand its medical network on the East Coast over the next five years, in response to the escalating demand for health services.

Advertisment

Dual Focus Strategy

While healthcare takes the front seat, TDM Bhd is not losing sight of its other focus sector - plantations. The company plans to continue increasing sales of Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO) and Certified Sustainable Palm Kernels (CSPK) to capitalize on the high premium rate.

Contributing to Heritage

In the same press conference, Kamaruddin announced the presentation of RM2.9 million to the Terengganu State Heritage Trust Fund Board. This donation is part of the company's joint-venture profit agreement for the year 2023, reiterating TDM's commitment to contributing to the community it operates in.