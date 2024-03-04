TCU SGA Champions Menstrual Equity: Free Feminine Hygiene Products on Campus This Fall

In a progressive move toward menstrual equity, Texas Christian University (TCU) is set to offer free feminine hygiene products across all academic building restrooms starting fall. This initiative, spearheaded by Ignite President Isabella Marrin and SGA Vice President Dominic Mendlik, received unanimous support from the Student Government Association (SGA). The decision underscores TCU's commitment to combating period poverty and stigma, championing menstrual products as a basic human right.

Advertisment

Addressing Period Poverty and Stigma

The conversation around period poverty has gained momentum on college campuses nationwide, with groups like Ignite leading the charge against menstruation stigma and advocating for women's reproductive health. The initiative at TCU arrives at a crucial time, following Texas' legislative move to exempt feminine hygiene products from the state's 6.25% sales tax, effective September 1, 2023. This decision, facilitated by House Bill 70, positioned Texas as the 24th state to eliminate the so-called "tampon tax," a significant step forward recognized by Ignite members during their lobbying efforts in Austin.

Building Support and Overcoming Challenges

Advertisment

The campaign for free menstrual products on TCU's campus was bolstered by nearly 650 signatures collected through online petitions and tabling events, reflecting a strong community backing. Despite facing hurdles in convincing stakeholders of the initiative's value, the unwavering dedication of Ignite leaders and collaboration with the Queer and Allies Advocacy Council, TCU Health Center, and various academic departments underscored a communal effort toward inclusivity. Marrin emphasized the importance of community collaboration as the foundation of meaningful change, highlighting the collective action taken to ensure equitable access to menstrual products for all students.

Implications for TCU's Campus Community

With women constituting 62% of TCU's student body, and considering the nonbinary and transgender populations, this initiative promises to make a significant impact on the campus community. It not only addresses a pressing equity issue but also sets a precedent for other institutions to follow. As TCU prepares to implement this resolution in the fall, the initiative serves as a testament to the power of student-led advocacy in driving systemic change, ensuring that menstrual equity is recognized and upheld as a fundamental right.

As TCU steps into the forefront of menstrual equity, this initiative offers a beacon of hope and a model for other universities to emulate. By providing free menstrual products, TCU not only alleviates financial burdens but also challenges societal stigmas, fostering a more inclusive and supportive educational environment. This move prompts a broader reflection on the importance of addressing period poverty and menstrual equity as critical components of gender equality and human rights, encouraging ongoing dialogue and action within and beyond academic institutions.