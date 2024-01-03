Tazewell County Health Department & Molina Health Care Provide Free Cervical Cancer Screenings

In an unprecedented move to fortify public health, the Tazewell County Health Department (TCHD) and Molina Health Care have joined forces to provide free cervical cancer screenings to uninsured and underinsured women. The initiative, targeting women aged 21-64, will span across Marshall, Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties in Central Illinois.

Healthcare Outreach in East Peoria

On January 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Molina Mobile Health Unit will be stationed near the Fondulac District Library in East Peoria. The unit will serve as the primary venue for comprehensive women’s health screenings, including Pap tests, a vital tool in the early detection of cervical cancer. Walk-ins are welcomed, reflecting the organizers’ commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

Low-Cost HPV Vaccines: A Preventive Measure

Beyond screenings, the event will also offer low-cost HPV vaccines to eligible women. The TCHD underscores the importance of the HPV vaccine in the fight against cervical cancer, advocating its administration to children aged 11 or 12. They also encourage teens and adults aged 19 to 45, who haven’t previously been vaccinated, to seize this opportunity. Appointments for vaccines outside the event can be scheduled by calling TCHD.

Support from the Illinois Department of Public Health

This health initiative is further bolstered by the support of the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Breast Cervical Cancer Program, which has been instrumental in making the free screening event possible. Additional information about this event and other health services provided by the TCHD can be found on their official website.