en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Tazewell County Health Department & Molina Health Care Provide Free Cervical Cancer Screenings

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Tazewell County Health Department & Molina Health Care Provide Free Cervical Cancer Screenings

In an unprecedented move to fortify public health, the Tazewell County Health Department (TCHD) and Molina Health Care have joined forces to provide free cervical cancer screenings to uninsured and underinsured women. The initiative, targeting women aged 21-64, will span across Marshall, Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties in Central Illinois.

Healthcare Outreach in East Peoria

On January 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Molina Mobile Health Unit will be stationed near the Fondulac District Library in East Peoria. The unit will serve as the primary venue for comprehensive women’s health screenings, including Pap tests, a vital tool in the early detection of cervical cancer. Walk-ins are welcomed, reflecting the organizers’ commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

Low-Cost HPV Vaccines: A Preventive Measure

Beyond screenings, the event will also offer low-cost HPV vaccines to eligible women. The TCHD underscores the importance of the HPV vaccine in the fight against cervical cancer, advocating its administration to children aged 11 or 12. They also encourage teens and adults aged 19 to 45, who haven’t previously been vaccinated, to seize this opportunity. Appointments for vaccines outside the event can be scheduled by calling TCHD.

Support from the Illinois Department of Public Health

This health initiative is further bolstered by the support of the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Breast Cervical Cancer Program, which has been instrumental in making the free screening event possible. Additional information about this event and other health services provided by the TCHD can be found on their official website.

0
Health
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
27 seconds ago
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
In recent years, a noticeable shift has occurred in the world of contraception, with young women increasingly moving away from hormonal contraceptives like the contraceptive pill. Personal experiences and emerging data illustrate a significant decline in its usage, highlighting a broader trend of skepticism and concern regarding hormonal birth control methods. Personal Experiences and Wider
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
6 mins ago
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
8 mins ago
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
4 mins ago
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
5 mins ago
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
6 mins ago
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
19 seconds
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
27 seconds
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
2 mins
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
2 mins
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
2 mins
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
3 mins
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
3 mins
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
3 mins
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
3 mins
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
49 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app