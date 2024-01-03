Tax Return Deadline Amplifies Stress for UK’s SAD Sufferers

As the UK approaches its January 31 tax return deadline, millions grappling with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) are feeling the heat. Experts warn that the financial stress of January is further intensified for the approximately 5.7 million individuals who have yet to file their 2022-23 tax returns with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Failure to meet the end-of-the-month deadline could result in a £100 fine and additional penalties for further delays.

The Clock is Ticking

With limited telephone support from HMRC, the tax filing challenge is amplified. The agency revealed that a significant number of taxpayers chose the holiday season to tackle their tax obligations. HMRC reported that 23,724 taxpayers filed their returns on New Year’s Day, marking an increase compared to the previous January. However, concerns linger about the limited telephone support and the impact of HMRC’s restrictions on agents and taxpayers. The average wait times for the helpline surged to 27 minutes last January, a significant hike from the 12 minutes recorded in January 2022.

The Impending Deadline and its Implications

The deadline for online tax return submission is midnight on January 31, 2024. Fines for late filing range from £100 to a maximum of £1,000, with the potential for more severe penalties in cases of serious lateness. The imminent deadline is not only for tax return filing but also for the first payment on account for the 2023-24 tax year by self-employed individuals. Those struggling to settle the bill might qualify for a Time to Pay arrangement.

HMRC’s Call to Action

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, urges taxpayers to not delay their self-assessment and to use the gov.uk website for the process. To aid in the easiest tax bill payment, HMRC offers an app and provides comprehensive support and advice for those unable to pay in full on their website. The agency is also warning against scams, advising taxpayers never to share their login details. The risk of significant fines looms for each month the tax return is delayed, making immediate action imperative.