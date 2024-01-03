en English
Crime

Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter’s Overdose Death

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death

On a grim summer day in July, Farrah Bates, a 23-year-old mother from Tarrant, woke up to find her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah Crawford, lifeless beside her. The child’s lips were blue, a chilling indication of a tragedy that had taken place while the world outside the 2200 block of Old Pinson Highway remained oblivious. The toddler had succumbed to a drug overdose – a silent killer that lurked within the confines of their home.

The Tarrant Police Department received a distress call on July 18 about an unresponsive toddler. Upon arrival, they found Ariyah without a pulse. The mother claimed she had been sleeping next to her. The father, who was at work at the time, had come home to discover the lifeless form of his daughter. Ariyah was immediately transported to Children’s of Alabama, where she was officially pronounced dead.

Reckless Manslaughter and Chemical Endangerment

An autopsy revealed the presence of fentanyl, a potent and deadly opioid, in Ariyah’s system. This led to the arrest of Bates in November, on charges of reckless manslaughter and chemical endangerment, both felonies. Bates was initially released on a $90,000 bond.

However, the law wasn’t done with Bates. New charges were levied against her, including unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. These new charges are connected to the same incident that led to her daughter’s death. Bates’ bond for these new charges has been set at $22,000.

Crime Health United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

