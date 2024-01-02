en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN

Adults battling primary Immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), a rare and relentless autoimmune disease that targets the kidneys, are presented with a beacon of hope as Tarpeyo secures approval as a treatment option. This approval marks an important milestone in the fight against this disease, primarily affecting younger adults and often leading to end-stage renal disease. Dr. Richard Lafayette, a renowned figure at Stanford Healthcare, underlined the crucial role of Tarpeyo in curtailing proteinuria and the loss of eGFR, instrumental in decelerating the progression towards dialysis or transplant.

Tarpeyo’s Triumph in Clinical Trial

Tarpeyo’s nod of approval is anchored in the successful results of the Phase 3 NefIgArd clinical trial. The trial underscored Tarpeyo’s superiority in safety and efficacy over placebo, painting a promising picture for its future use. Renee Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas, the company behind Tarpeyo, extended her gratitude to all those who were part of this groundbreaking development of this disease-modifying agent.

Active Substance and Adverse Reactions

Tarpeyo’s active substance, budesonide, was well-received by the patients, with the most common adverse reactions recorded as peripheral edema, hypertension, and muscle spasms, among others. It’s a noteworthy point that Tarpeyo is contraindicated for patients with a hypersensitivity to budesonide and carries warnings about potential risks such as hypercorticism, adrenal axis suppression, and immunosuppression.

Availability and Support Program

Tarpeyo is now available through Calliditas’s specialty pharmacy and is coupled with a support program named Tarpeyo Touchpoints. This initiative offers financial aid and care assistance, making the medication more accessible to those in need. The NefIgArd study demonstrated a significant improvement in kidney function with Tarpeyo versus placebo, further cementing its position as a game-changer in the treatment of IgAN.

0
Health
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amanda Zahui B: From Trauma to Triumph on the Basketball Court

By Salman Khan

Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare

By Salman Khan

Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health

By Dil Bar Irshad

Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and ...
@Health · 5 mins
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and ...
heart comment 0
Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering

By Waqas Arain

Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering
First Baby of 2024 Born at Trios Health: A Joyous Start to the Year

By Saboor Bayat

First Baby of 2024 Born at Trios Health: A Joyous Start to the Year
New York Governor Proposes Elimination of Insulin Co-Payments

By Mazhar Abbas

New York Governor Proposes Elimination of Insulin Co-Payments
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention

By Salman Khan

Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
18 seconds
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
22 seconds
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
33 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
43 seconds
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
44 seconds
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
56 seconds
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
59 seconds
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
1 min
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
New Year's Eve Projection Activism Targets Musk, Trump, and Breed at SF Ferry Building
1 min
New Year's Eve Projection Activism Targets Musk, Trump, and Breed at SF Ferry Building
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
16 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app