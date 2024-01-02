Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN

Adults battling primary Immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), a rare and relentless autoimmune disease that targets the kidneys, are presented with a beacon of hope as Tarpeyo secures approval as a treatment option. This approval marks an important milestone in the fight against this disease, primarily affecting younger adults and often leading to end-stage renal disease. Dr. Richard Lafayette, a renowned figure at Stanford Healthcare, underlined the crucial role of Tarpeyo in curtailing proteinuria and the loss of eGFR, instrumental in decelerating the progression towards dialysis or transplant.

Tarpeyo’s Triumph in Clinical Trial

Tarpeyo’s nod of approval is anchored in the successful results of the Phase 3 NefIgArd clinical trial. The trial underscored Tarpeyo’s superiority in safety and efficacy over placebo, painting a promising picture for its future use. Renee Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas, the company behind Tarpeyo, extended her gratitude to all those who were part of this groundbreaking development of this disease-modifying agent.

Active Substance and Adverse Reactions

Tarpeyo’s active substance, budesonide, was well-received by the patients, with the most common adverse reactions recorded as peripheral edema, hypertension, and muscle spasms, among others. It’s a noteworthy point that Tarpeyo is contraindicated for patients with a hypersensitivity to budesonide and carries warnings about potential risks such as hypercorticism, adrenal axis suppression, and immunosuppression.

Availability and Support Program

Tarpeyo is now available through Calliditas’s specialty pharmacy and is coupled with a support program named Tarpeyo Touchpoints. This initiative offers financial aid and care assistance, making the medication more accessible to those in need. The NefIgArd study demonstrated a significant improvement in kidney function with Tarpeyo versus placebo, further cementing its position as a game-changer in the treatment of IgAN.