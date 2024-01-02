en English
Fitness

Target’s ‘New Year, New You’ Promotion: Helping Consumers Achieve Resolutions

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Target’s ‘New Year, New You’ Promotion: Helping Consumers Achieve Resolutions

As 2024 ushers in the age-old tradition of New Year’s resolutions, retail giant Target is stepping up to the plate to assist consumers in achieving their objectives. Under the banner of ‘New Year, New You,’ Target has launched a promotion with substantial discounts on a plethora of products designed to help maintain newly-formed habits. From fitness gear to home care items, customers can find substantial savings on items they might use daily in their quest for personal improvement.

Fitness and Home Care Deals Galore

For the fitness enthusiasts or those pledging to lead a healthier lifestyle, Target has reduced the price of highly-rated sneakers by a striking $60. The home care department isn’t left behind either, with a massive $370 discount on a sought-after robot vacuum. These deals present a dual benefit – enabling individuals to stick to their resolutions while offering the chance to save money.

Target’s ‘Clearance Run’ Post-Holiday Sales

In addition to the ‘New Year, New You’ promotion, Target is also hosting a grand ‘Target Clearance Run’ post-holiday sales event. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% off in categories spanning clothing, shoes, beauty, and toys. According to Jill Sando, Chief Merchandising Officer, the clearance event is designed to help customers wrap up their shopping and start the New Year on a financial high note.

Organizational Deals for a Cleaner Start

Understanding the common resolution to better organize living spaces, Target is offering a 20% discount on select storage solutions and organization items. Customers can find cube organizers, fabric bins, drawer organizers, and hangers among the discounted items. These deals, running until January 6, provide a fantastic opportunity for individuals to kickstart their home organization goals.

Fitness Health
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

