Robbie Campbell Honored for 48-Year Service at Taranaki Base Hospital

For nearly half a century, Robbie Campbell has served as an orderly at Taranaki Base Hospital. Celebrating an impressive 48-year tenure, Robbie's journey began in 1976, following a few initial setbacks. His commitment to the job and his unflinching dedication have marked him as a stalwart within the healthcare sector, embodying the spirit of service and dedication that often goes unnoticed but is integral to the smooth functioning of any hospital.

A Journey That Began With Rejection

Robbie's entry into the healthcare sector was not smooth sailing. Initially directed to the Barrett Street Hospital in the 1970s, he faced rejection. However, the following day brought with it a job offer from the very same institution, marking the start of Robbie's near half-century-long service within the district health board.

Witness to Evolution

Over the years, Robbie has been a silent witness to significant operational changes within the hospital. From a time when orderlies shared a single locator to the present day where each orderly has an individual locator, Robbie's tenure has seen a sea change in the way the hospital functions. The scope of responsibilities has also shifted over time, transitioning from patient care activities to primarily transporting patients.

Unwavering Dedication

Robbie's passion for his work extends far beyond his official responsibilities. He fondly recalls a night when he saved a man's life by ensuring his airway remained clear until the arrival of an ambulance. Such dedication is a testament to Robbie's commitment to his role, reflecting his belief in the importance of every life.

His colleagues, whom he considers family, recently celebrated Robbie's long service with a morning tea. Orderly supervisor Ocean Falaniko lauds Robbie's work ethic and his ability to get along with his team despite the age difference. Cleaning staff member Sue Taingahue praises Robbie's ability to lift patients' spirits, highlighting his significant impact that extends beyond his formal role.

As for Robbie himself, retirement is not on the horizon. He expresses his love for the job and his intention to continue as long as possible, embodying the enduring spirit of dedication in the healthcare sector.