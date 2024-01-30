Tanzania's Kagera Region Urges Stricter Regulation on Medical Supplies

In Kagera, Tanzania, the call for stricter regulation on medical supplies has been amplified. The Regional Administrative Secretary, Dr. Toba Nguvila, has taken a firm stance, urging the Tanzania Medical and Drugs Authority (TMDA) to intensify its efforts in preventing the importation and sale of substandard medical devices and expired drugs.

Enhanced Oversight Needed

In a workshop attended by officials from TMDA, the Ministry of Health, and other relevant stakeholders, Dr. Nguvila outlined the dire consequences posed by the use of expired reagents and medical devices, particularly in disease testing. He emphasized that the government, under the leadership of President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, has made considerable strides in improving healthcare infrastructure. He insisted that these strides ought to be complemented by ensuring the quality of medical supplies.

A Call for Stepped-Up Vigilance

Dr. Nguvila warned that strict measures would be taken against officials and suppliers who disregard these directives. He further urged the TMDA to tighten its grip on medical device imports, emphasizing the need to counteract the influx of substandard equipment. This call comes as part of a broader effort to ensure the safety and efficacy of medical devices used in the region.

Greater Public Engagement

Contributing to the discourse, TMDA Zonal Manager Dr. Edgar Mahundi stressed the necessity of identifying substandard drugs and medical devices before use. He encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report any instances of tampering with product labels. Acting Kagera Regional Medical Officer, Dr. Hassan Kawia, acknowledged the value of ongoing education by TMDA in assisting healthcare workers to provide quality services.