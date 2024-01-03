en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Tandem Biotherapeutics: Harnessing Placental Stem Cells for Metabolic Disorder Treatments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Tandem Biotherapeutics: Harnessing Placental Stem Cells for Metabolic Disorder Treatments

In the realm of medical science, Tandem Biotherapeutics Inc. (TBI) is carving out a distinct niche by harnessing the overlooked potential of placental stem cells. This pioneering venture, guided by CEO David Paolella, CSO Christineh Sarkissian, and Head of Technology Roberto Gramignoli, is charting new territory in the treatment of inborn errors of metabolism (IEMs).

Placental Stem Cells: An Unexplored Frontier

Stem cells derived from the placenta, once relegated to the peripheral of medical research, are now emerging as a promising biomedical resource. Their unique ability to differentiate into various cell types makes them invaluable in the quest for groundbreaking therapies. TBI’s work is breathing new life into this arena, with a particular focus on IEMs identified through newborn screening.

Addressing Inborn Errors of Metabolism

The company’s immediate mission is to develop treatments for specific IEMs. Their initial successes, as yet nascent but promising, suggest potential therapies for three specific disorders. It’s a journey of discovery and innovation, one that could dramatically alter the clinical landscape for those affected by these conditions.

Personal Commitment Fuels Progress

At the helm of this venture is David Paolella, whose personal connection to Phenylketonuria (PKU) as a parent of affected children, and his innovation of a medical food for PKU management, underscores his commitment to this cause. Dr. Sarkissian’s instrumental role in the development of the PKU drug Palynziq, coupled with Dr. Gramignoli’s expertise in hepatocytes and stem cell research, further fortify TBI’s groundbreaking efforts.

The team is now gearing up for discussions with the FDA, with the aim of revolutionizing the management of hereditary disorders through placental cell therapy. This could pave the way for safer, more effective treatments, marking a significant leap forward in the field of regenerative medicine.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
50 seconds ago
Vets Recover Prepares to Open Comprehensive Care Facility in Alabama
In a significant stride towards enhancing the lives of veterans and first responders, local nonprofit, Vets Recover, is on the brink of completing its Detox & Residential Treatment Facility in Mobile, Alabama. After five years of meticulous planning and execution, the facility is anticipated to open its doors in March, bringing comprehensive care closer to
Vets Recover Prepares to Open Comprehensive Care Facility in Alabama
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
4 mins ago
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
5 mins ago
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
Study Sheds Light on Adolescent Physical Activity Decline: A Biological Perspective
1 min ago
Study Sheds Light on Adolescent Physical Activity Decline: A Biological Perspective
Dr. Ted T. Lee Takes Helm of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at NYU Langone
2 mins ago
Dr. Ted T. Lee Takes Helm of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at NYU Langone
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
3 mins ago
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
Latest Headlines
World News
DeSantis and Trump Decry Illegal Immigration, Propose Solutions in Presidential Bid
11 seconds
DeSantis and Trump Decry Illegal Immigration, Propose Solutions in Presidential Bid
Vets Recover Prepares to Open Comprehensive Care Facility in Alabama
50 seconds
Vets Recover Prepares to Open Comprehensive Care Facility in Alabama
Ruben Niebla: The Architect Behind Padres' Pitching Success
57 seconds
Ruben Niebla: The Architect Behind Padres' Pitching Success
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler, Youngest Ever to Reach PDC World Championship Final
1 min
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler, Youngest Ever to Reach PDC World Championship Final
Study Sheds Light on Adolescent Physical Activity Decline: A Biological Perspective
1 min
Study Sheds Light on Adolescent Physical Activity Decline: A Biological Perspective
Cyclist Rohan Dennis Arrested for Murder, Young Luke Littler Shakes up Darts World
2 mins
Cyclist Rohan Dennis Arrested for Murder, Young Luke Littler Shakes up Darts World
Dr. Ted T. Lee Takes Helm of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at NYU Langone
2 mins
Dr. Ted T. Lee Takes Helm of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at NYU Langone
Doncaster Rovers Secure Conor Carty on Loan from Bolton
2 mins
Doncaster Rovers Secure Conor Carty on Loan from Bolton
Fallon Henley Defeats Tiffany Stratton in 'Servant or Ranch Hand' Match at WWE's NXT
3 mins
Fallon Henley Defeats Tiffany Stratton in 'Servant or Ranch Hand' Match at WWE's NXT
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app