Tampa General Hospital Named Among America's Best Large Employers 2024 by Forbes

Tampa General Hospital has been recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers for 2024, a testament to its commitment to team member support and excellence in healthcare. This accolade, awarded by Forbes, is based on an independent survey and places Tampa General in the spotlight for its operational excellence and prioritization of team member needs.

Advertisment

Recognition and Commitment

Tampa General Hospital's designation as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes highlights its dedication to creating a supportive and empowering work environment. By focusing on authenticity, transparency, kindness, and vulnerability, Tampa General has fostered an atmosphere where team members feel valued and motivated. Initiatives such as the People Development Institute, in partnership with the USF Muma College of Business, offer development courses at no cost, reflecting Tampa General's investment in its team's growth and well-being.

Support Beyond the Workplace

Advertisment

The hospital's commitment extends beyond professional development to include comprehensive support for personal challenges. The Team Member Emergency Fund is a prime example, offering assistance for expenses like home repairs and school supplies, demonstrating an understanding of the importance of balancing work and personal life. This holistic approach to team member support has been instrumental in Tampa General's ability to deliver exceptional patient care and operational excellence.

A Culture of Excellence

Tampa General Hospital's achievements and recognitions, including its Forbes ranking and its status as the highest-ranked hospital in the market by U.S. News and World Report, underscore its success in building a culture of excellence. As a leader in healthcare and an employer of choice, Tampa General's efforts to support and develop its team members are central to its mission to transform healthcare and serve the community effectively.

Reflecting on Tampa General Hospital's recognition among America's Best Large Employers, it's clear that its forward-thinking approach to team member support and development is setting a new standard in healthcare. This achievement not only celebrates the hospital's commitment to its team but also reinforces the importance of fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment in achieving organizational success and exceptional patient care.