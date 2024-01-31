Tampa General Hospital Achieves Milestone with First Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement in the Southeast

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has etched its name in medical history by performing the first Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) using the AltaValve in the Southeast. The feat puts TGH among an elite group of five healthcare systems in the United States that have achieved this medical milestone. The Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement procedure presents an advanced approach to cardiac care, reducing the need for invasive surgical procedures and potentially improving the quality of patients' lives.

AltaValve: A Game-Changer in Cardiac Care

The AltaValve, a prosthetic valve birthed from 3D printing technology, is designed to replace the mitral valve in the heart without necessitating open-heart surgery. Tailored to the patient's anatomy based on CAT scans, the AltaValve self-expands and becomes functional mere seconds after insertion. The implementation of the AltaValve signifies a significant leap in cardiac care, especially for patients with heavily diseased mitral valves and those at high risk for conventional surgery.

TGH's Role in the FDA Study

Currently, the use of the AltaValve is restricted to patients at high or prohibitive risk for conventional surgery. However, TGH has been approved by the FDA to participate in a feasibility study for TMVR. The hospital's involvement in this study aims to merge the use of AltaValve with research and clinical care, with the ultimate goal of enhancing patient outcomes. Despite the procedure not being entirely without risk, it minimizes potential dangers due to its less invasive nature.

A Successful Procedure Led by Dr. Hiram Bezerra

The procedure was led by Dr. Hiram Bezerra, Director of the Interventional Cardiology Center of Excellence at TGH and a professor at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. Dr. Bezerra, along with a multidisciplinary team of specialists in interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, cardiac imaging, and heart failure, played a pivotal role in the successful implementation of this innovative procedure. The patient was discharged from the hospital within two days of the surgery, marking a successful end to this pioneering procedure.