en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Tammy Slaton of ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
Tammy Slaton of ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism

Reality star Tammy Slaton, known for her role in the show ‘1000-Lb Sisters’, recently addressed the vitriol she’s been receiving on social media regarding her appearance. In a candid TikTok video, Slaton responded to a derogatory comment about her teeth, expressing how such remarks negatively impact her self-esteem.

Rising Above the Negativity

Serving as an inspiration for many, Slaton has been open about her struggles and triumphs in her weight loss journey. Despite acknowledging her lack of dancing skills, she uses dance as a medium to boost her self-confidence. However, the harsh criticisms about her appearance, particularly her teeth, have taken a toll on her.

Addressing the issue, Slaton explained the financial constraints preventing her from undergoing cosmetic procedures to fix her teeth. While she acknowledges her ability to cover her basic bills, she admits that the high cost of such treatments is out of her reach.

Choosing Composure Over Confrontation

Initially, Slaton intended to retaliate against the commenter aggressively. However, she chose to maintain her dignity and respond calmly. Her composed reply underscores her ongoing efforts to improve her life and sense of self. She stressed the importance of mutually uplifting each other, criticizing the tendency of some online users to belittle content creators.

Support from Followers

Despite the negative comments, Slaton’s followers have largely rallied around her. Many expressed their support, emphasizing that the opinions of naysayers are irrelevant and encouraging her to continue her personal journey. From being 725 lbs., Slaton has made significant strides, reducing her weight to 285 lbs. Her followers frequently express their support for her on social media and through her TV series.

In light of her weight loss progress, the TikTok video also showcased Slaton’s brand-new hairstyle and documented her journey towards reaching a goal weight for bariatric surgery. Despite the challenges she has faced, including the loss of her husband, she continues to share glimpses of her life and weight loss journey, receiving overwhelming support from the majority of her followers.

0
Health Society United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
TikTok influencer Susi Vidal, boasting a following of 3.6 million, has been diagnosed with a potentially fatal fungal infection known as Valley Fever. The infection was contracted during a family visit to Arizona in September. Uncharacteristic severe fatigue, initially dismissed as worsening depression, was a precursor to a more sinister medical reality. Bothersome symptoms like
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
6 mins ago
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
6 mins ago
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
4 mins ago
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
5 mins ago
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
5 mins ago
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
Latest Headlines
World News
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
9 seconds
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
Latest Rankings Unveil Top Teams in Ohio Girls High School Basketball
20 seconds
Latest Rankings Unveil Top Teams in Ohio Girls High School Basketball
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
2 mins
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
3 mins
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
3 mins
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
4 mins
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
4 mins
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
4 mins
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
4 mins
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app