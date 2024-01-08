Tammy Slaton of ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism

Reality star Tammy Slaton, known for her role in the show ‘1000-Lb Sisters’, recently addressed the vitriol she’s been receiving on social media regarding her appearance. In a candid TikTok video, Slaton responded to a derogatory comment about her teeth, expressing how such remarks negatively impact her self-esteem.

Rising Above the Negativity

Serving as an inspiration for many, Slaton has been open about her struggles and triumphs in her weight loss journey. Despite acknowledging her lack of dancing skills, she uses dance as a medium to boost her self-confidence. However, the harsh criticisms about her appearance, particularly her teeth, have taken a toll on her.

Addressing the issue, Slaton explained the financial constraints preventing her from undergoing cosmetic procedures to fix her teeth. While she acknowledges her ability to cover her basic bills, she admits that the high cost of such treatments is out of her reach.

Choosing Composure Over Confrontation

Initially, Slaton intended to retaliate against the commenter aggressively. However, she chose to maintain her dignity and respond calmly. Her composed reply underscores her ongoing efforts to improve her life and sense of self. She stressed the importance of mutually uplifting each other, criticizing the tendency of some online users to belittle content creators.

Support from Followers

Despite the negative comments, Slaton’s followers have largely rallied around her. Many expressed their support, emphasizing that the opinions of naysayers are irrelevant and encouraging her to continue her personal journey. From being 725 lbs., Slaton has made significant strides, reducing her weight to 285 lbs. Her followers frequently express their support for her on social media and through her TV series.

In light of her weight loss progress, the TikTok video also showcased Slaton’s brand-new hairstyle and documented her journey towards reaching a goal weight for bariatric surgery. Despite the challenges she has faced, including the loss of her husband, she continues to share glimpses of her life and weight loss journey, receiving overwhelming support from the majority of her followers.