Tamil Nadu Physiotherapists Protest for Enhanced Recognition and Equal Pay under National Healthcare Act

Physiotherapists across Tamil Nadu took to the streets this Saturday, sparking a significant discussion on professional recognition and wage standards within the healthcare sector. The protest, orchestrated by members of the Tamil Nadu branch of the Indian Association of Physiotherapy (IAP), centered on the demand for appropriate nomenclature and equal pay. The heart of the issue lies in the recent designation of physiotherapists as 'technicians' by the State Allied and Healthcare Professionals Council (SAHPC), a label that the community finds diminishing and inaccurate.

Seeking Recognition and Respect

Dr. V. Krishnakumar, the association president, voiced the community's concerns, highlighting the lengthy history and professional standing of physiotherapy in Tamil Nadu. Since the early 1970s, physiotherapy has been recognized as a significant educational discipline, warranting more than a mere technical designation. The association's statement passionately argued for the reinstatement of titles that reflect the professional and medical nature of their work, specifically pointing out the historical term 'Iyan Maruthuvar' as an appropriate title. This move underscores a broader struggle for respect and acknowledgment within the healthcare system.

Demands for Fair Treatment and Opportunities

The protest also brought to light concerns over qualifications for private practice and the use of physiotherapy equipment by alternative medical practitioners. The IAP has called for the specification of a Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) as the minimum qualification for setting up a private practice, challenging the recent decision by the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) that allows graduates of any discipline to establish clinics. Additionally, the association criticized the SAHPC's registration requirement, which includes endorsement from an allopathy doctor with three years of experience, arguing that it is impractical and restrictive for qualified candidates.

Striving for Equity in Compensation

The demonstrators have put forth a demand for the establishment of a minimum remuneration of ₹35,000 for physiotherapy doctors working in central and state government schemes. This call for equal pay for equal work highlights the financial disparities faced by professionals in the field, despite their crucial role in patient care and rehabilitation. The protest not only seeks to rectify the immediate issues of titles and practice rights but also aims to secure a sustainable and equitable future for physiotherapists in Tamil Nadu.

As the protest unfolds, it underscores a pivotal moment in the quest for professional dignity and fair treatment within India's evolving healthcare landscape. The demands of Tamil Nadu's physiotherapists resonate with broader calls for recognition, respect, and equity in the healthcare profession. Their fight for appropriate nomenclature, qualifications, and remuneration reflects the ongoing struggle of allied healthcare professionals worldwide, seeking acknowledgment of their invaluable contribution to health and wellness. As discussions continue, the outcome of this protest could set a precedent for similar movements across the country and beyond, highlighting the need for systemic change in how we value and support our healthcare workers.