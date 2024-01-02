en English
Health

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Announces Extensive Healthcare Recruitment and Infrastructure Improvements

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has announced the imminent completion of the recruitment of 1,021 doctors via the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB). The process, previously delayed by nearly 30 court cases, is expected to conclude by January 20. The current phase entails the allocation of COVID-19 incentive marks and certificate verification. Appointment orders are due to be dispensed by the Chief Minister.

Extensive Recruitment Plan

Subramanian also detailed plans for the recruitment of an additional 983 pharmacists, approximately 1,200 health inspectors, and over 2,200 village health nurses within the upcoming two months. This move is in sync with the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam initiative, aimed at extending healthcare services to factory workers in Kancheepuram or Chengalpattu district. The programme is set to commence within a week.

Enhancing Infrastructure

In an effort to improve infrastructure, plans for the construction of new hostels for students of the government dental college and postgraduate students of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital have been revealed. The respective costs for these projects are estimated at ₹64.9 crore and ₹135 crore. The foundation for these hostels will be laid at the dental college, and the construction project is anticipated to be completed within 18 months.

Upgraded Facilities

Furthermore, the Health Minister inaugurated new facilities at the Tamil Nadu Government Dental College and Hospital. The additions, which cost ₹25.31 lakh, include a special dental unit, dining halls, and a laundry facility. This move is indicative of the government’s commitment to bettering healthcare services and infrastructure.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

