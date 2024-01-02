en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Tamil Nadu Governor Calls for Quality Healthcare in Rural India: The Journey of Dr. Balesh Jindal

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Tamil Nadu Governor Calls for Quality Healthcare in Rural India: The Journey of Dr. Balesh Jindal

Determination, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence are what define Dr. Balesh Jindal. Her transition from the glitz and glamour of the international stage to the challenging terrains of rural healthcare has been marked by steadfast dedication and a deep sense of altruism. As a leading figure in affordable healthcare, she has left an indelible mark on child mortality rates and women’s empowerment, particularly through her pioneering work at Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital.

(Read Also: India’s Equity Sales Market: Poised for Continued Growth in 2024)

Challenges in Rural Healthcare

The rural landscapes of India present a unique set of challenges for medical professionals. The diminishing importance of education, coupled with the inadequacy of medical facilities, has left a gaping hole in the healthcare sector. Dr. Jindal’s journey, however, serves as a beacon of hope, encouraging professionals to consider global health issues and re-evaluate their motivations.

Glocal Healthcare Systems: Bridging the Gap

Enter Glocal Healthcare Systems, a social venture aimed at delivering top-tier healthcare to underserved areas in India. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like IoT, PoC devices, and AI, Glocal has managed to extend healthcare to remote corners of the country. Through digital dispensaries, acute care hospitals, and a clinical decision support system with Machine Learning capability, the venture is working tirelessly to reduce capital expenditure and provide high clinical excellence.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market: A Bullish Outlook for 2024 Amid Global Cues and Domestic Stability)

Swachh Bharat Mission: Paving the Way for Healthier Communities

The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Grameen Phase II has achieved a significant milestone, declaring over five lakh villages Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus. This achievement, resulting from effective communication strategies, mass awareness campaigns, and community-driven initiatives, symbolises a commitment to creating a clean and healthy rural environment. With improved quality of life, reduced disease risks, and enhanced dignity in rural communities, the mission is contributing significantly to India’s economic growth and its march towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

India’s Healthcare Market: A Rising Star

India’s healthcare market is projected to reach US 372 billion by 2022, potentially generating 27 lakh jobs between 2017-2022. With public expenditure on healthcare increasing to 2.2% of GDP in FY22, India’s healthcare sector is on an upward trajectory. The sector, which comprises hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance, and medical equipment, has a large pool of well-trained medical professionals and cost-competitive services. Given these factors, India’s healthcare sector is expected to witness a three-fold rise, growing at a CAGR of 22 between 2016-2022.

Read More

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Theratechnologies Announces New Method for Trogarzo Treatment: Potential Game Changer in HIV Therapy

By BNN Correspondents

ADHD Identified as a Solo Risk Factor for Certain Mental Health Issues: Study Reveals

By BNN Correspondents

Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Abstract at NASH-TAG Conference: A Significant Step in Obesity and Liver Disease Treatment

By Safak Costu

India's CDSCO Initiates Inspections Amidst Scandal, 2024 Critical for Regulatory Reform

By Rafia Tasleem

Derry Man Charged with Sexual Assault Granted Bail: A Closer Look ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Derry Man Charged with Sexual Assault Granted Bail: A Closer Look ...
heart comment 0
Oragenics Bolsters Neurological Pipeline with Odyssey Asset Acquisition

By BNN Correspondents

Oragenics Bolsters Neurological Pipeline with Odyssey Asset Acquisition
Navigating Economic Challenges: The Resilience of Dental Practices

By Shivani Chauhan

Navigating Economic Challenges: The Resilience of Dental Practices
Human-faced Goat Becomes Local Spectacle in Indian Village

By Rafia Tasleem

Human-faced Goat Becomes Local Spectacle in Indian Village
Mooresville Woman, Jeanne Ross, Found Dead in Orange County Jail: An Unfolding Investigation

By Olalekan Adigun

Mooresville Woman, Jeanne Ross, Found Dead in Orange County Jail: An Unfolding Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Oman to Host Prestigious International and Asian Federation U-14 Championships
22 seconds
Oman to Host Prestigious International and Asian Federation U-14 Championships
Texas Longhorns' Valiant Attempt Falls Short in College Football Playoff Semifinal
39 seconds
Texas Longhorns' Valiant Attempt Falls Short in College Football Playoff Semifinal
Driving Change: Saudi Arabia's Road to the 2034 World Cup
1 min
Driving Change: Saudi Arabia's Road to the 2034 World Cup
Somali President Mohamud Firmly Rejects Ethiopia's Recognition of Somaliland
2 mins
Somali President Mohamud Firmly Rejects Ethiopia's Recognition of Somaliland
Theratechnologies Announces New Method for Trogarzo Treatment: Potential Game Changer in HIV Therapy
2 mins
Theratechnologies Announces New Method for Trogarzo Treatment: Potential Game Changer in HIV Therapy
Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat
3 mins
Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat
ADHD Identified as a Solo Risk Factor for Certain Mental Health Issues: Study Reveals
3 mins
ADHD Identified as a Solo Risk Factor for Certain Mental Health Issues: Study Reveals
Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Abstract at NASH-TAG Conference: A Significant Step in Obesity and Liver Disease Treatment
4 mins
Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Abstract at NASH-TAG Conference: A Significant Step in Obesity and Liver Disease Treatment
Jordan Brand Introduces Luxurious Air Jordan 4 'First Class' for WNBA Stars
4 mins
Jordan Brand Introduces Luxurious Air Jordan 4 'First Class' for WNBA Stars
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app