Tamil Nadu Governor Calls for Quality Healthcare in Rural India: The Journey of Dr. Balesh Jindal

Determination, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence are what define Dr. Balesh Jindal. Her transition from the glitz and glamour of the international stage to the challenging terrains of rural healthcare has been marked by steadfast dedication and a deep sense of altruism. As a leading figure in affordable healthcare, she has left an indelible mark on child mortality rates and women’s empowerment, particularly through her pioneering work at Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital.

(Read Also: India’s Equity Sales Market: Poised for Continued Growth in 2024)

Challenges in Rural Healthcare

The rural landscapes of India present a unique set of challenges for medical professionals. The diminishing importance of education, coupled with the inadequacy of medical facilities, has left a gaping hole in the healthcare sector. Dr. Jindal’s journey, however, serves as a beacon of hope, encouraging professionals to consider global health issues and re-evaluate their motivations.

Glocal Healthcare Systems: Bridging the Gap

Enter Glocal Healthcare Systems, a social venture aimed at delivering top-tier healthcare to underserved areas in India. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like IoT, PoC devices, and AI, Glocal has managed to extend healthcare to remote corners of the country. Through digital dispensaries, acute care hospitals, and a clinical decision support system with Machine Learning capability, the venture is working tirelessly to reduce capital expenditure and provide high clinical excellence.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market: A Bullish Outlook for 2024 Amid Global Cues and Domestic Stability)

Swachh Bharat Mission: Paving the Way for Healthier Communities

The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Grameen Phase II has achieved a significant milestone, declaring over five lakh villages Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus. This achievement, resulting from effective communication strategies, mass awareness campaigns, and community-driven initiatives, symbolises a commitment to creating a clean and healthy rural environment. With improved quality of life, reduced disease risks, and enhanced dignity in rural communities, the mission is contributing significantly to India’s economic growth and its march towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

India’s Healthcare Market: A Rising Star

India’s healthcare market is projected to reach US 372 billion by 2022, potentially generating 27 lakh jobs between 2017-2022. With public expenditure on healthcare increasing to 2.2% of GDP in FY22, India’s healthcare sector is on an upward trajectory. The sector, which comprises hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance, and medical equipment, has a large pool of well-trained medical professionals and cost-competitive services. Given these factors, India’s healthcare sector is expected to witness a three-fold rise, growing at a CAGR of 22 between 2016-2022.

Read More