Tamil Nadu Government Clarifies on Special Poojas During Ram Temple Consecration

In a recent clarification, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department of the Tamil Nadu government stated that no ban has been imposed on special poojas in temples during the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. This announcement correlates with preparations for the 'Pran Pratishta' (consecration ceremony) of the Ram temple, a significant event for devotees across India.

Allegations and Clarifications

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier taken to social media to allege that the Tamil Nadu government had banned special poojas and mass feeding programs in the name of Lord Ram in temples across the state. The allegation was vehemently refuted by the HR & CE Department. The state government firmly denied the newspaper report, and HR & CE minister P K Sekarbabu provided a clear clarification. The minister stated that there was no ban imposed on devotees wishing to organize special poojas, annadanam, or distribute prasadam in the name of Lord Ram.

Political Repercussions

Sitharaman and the BJP accused the DMK government of being anti-Hindu, while the DMK defended its stance on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government had allegedly issued unofficial verbal directives to temples against conducting special prayers and offering Annadanam on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha. The BJP criticized the government for this interference, stating that over 200 temples for Shri Ram in Tamil Nadu were affected by the alleged ban.

Public Reaction and Impact

This move by the Tamil Nadu government sparked dissatisfaction among the devotees and various BJP leaders, who took to social media to express their discontent. The government's alleged directive against organizing special programs and live telecasts of the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha on big screens in public places in the State was met with strong opposition, leading to the recent clarification from the HR & CE Department. The controversy surrounding this issue continues to draw the attention of not only the devotees but also the entire nation.