Tamil Nadu Complies with Centre’s Directive to Rename Health Centres

In an act of compliance with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s directive, the Indian state of Tamil Nadu has consented to rename Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) as ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’, integrating their regional tagline ‘Arogyam Paramam Dhanam’. The move diverges from Kerala’s refusal to follow the identical directive. The rebranding in Tamil Nadu encompasses both English and Tamil names. The Tamil version will be known as ‘Maruthuva Nallavazhu Nilayam’, and the tagline translated to ‘Noyatra Vazhve Kuraivatra Selvam’ in Tamil.

Directive for Rebranding

The directive, issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in November 2023, mandated six logos and guidelines for utilizing local languages in branding, while the tagline was to be transliterated. The rebranded centres are required to keep the National Health Mission (NHM) logo and upload photographs of the newly branded primary health facilities. The directive also specified the translation and transliteration of the title and tagline into state languages.

Implementation in Tamil Nadu

On January 5, 2024, the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu issued the rebranding order. The decision affects 985 Health Sub-Centres, 716 Additional Primary Health Centres, and 214 Urban Primary Health Centres. The financial outlay proposed for this renaming of facilities is Rs. 3,000 per facility.

Concerns over Rebranding Focus

Despite the higher-level decision on renaming, some field-level health department officials have expressed apprehensions that the focus on rebranding might distract from more pressing needs. These include improving human resources and service delivery in healthcare facilities. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, more than 1.6 lakh AB-HWCs have been established, providing comprehensive primary healthcare services and screenings for various health conditions.