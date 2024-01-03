en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with ‘Go Head First Into 2024’ Campaign

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with ‘Go Head First Into 2024’ Campaign

Online behavioral health care company Talkspace is ringing in the New Year with a fresh perspective on resolutions. It has kickstarted a new initiative, ‘Go Head First Into 2024’, challenging the traditional approach to New Year’s commitments. This campaign underscores the importance of mental health, and advocates for individuals to embrace simple, actionable steps to foster sustainable positive changes in their mental well-being.

Mental Health Front and Center

The ‘Go Head First Into 2024’ campaign, launched by Talkspace, aims to shift the focus from a multitude of resolutions to a single, impactful plan that prioritizes mental health. Recognizing the profound influence of mental well-being on various aspects of life, including relationships, work, physical health, and financial goals, the campaign seeks to inspire individuals to be proactive about their mental health.

Participation in Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell Ceremony

As part of the campaign, Talkspace marked its commitment to mental health by participating in the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell ceremony on January 3, 2024. The company, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol TALK, has been a pioneering force in providing access to licensed therapists via text, and now offers a wide array of mental health services.

Talkspace’s Mental Health Advocacy

With approximately 113 million individuals accessing their services through partnerships with employers, health plans, and paid benefits programs, Talkspace has a mission to make mental health care universally available. Its secure web and mobile platform, compliant with HIPAA and other regulatory standards, offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy, psychiatric treatment, and medication management. As part of the ‘Go Head First Into 2024’ campaign, Talkspace’s mental health providers recommend four practical actions to support individuals in their mental health journey, further reinforcing their commitment to helping people lead healthier, happier lives.

0
Business Health Mental Health Crisis
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

T-Mobile Raises the Bar with Hulu Inclusion in Go5G Next Plan

By BNN Correspondents

US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023

By Safak Costu

Anticipation Builds as Kura Sushi USA Prepares for Quarterly Earnings Report

By Justice Nwafor

Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency

By Hadeel Hashem

Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Inde ...
@Business · 23 seconds
Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Inde ...
heart comment 0
Indian Government Cancels Divestment Process Amid Lack of Bidder Interest

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Cancels Divestment Process Amid Lack of Bidder Interest
Sealy and QVC Unveil Exclusive Mattress Sale with Advanced Sleep Technology

By Olalekan Adigun

Sealy and QVC Unveil Exclusive Mattress Sale with Advanced Sleep Technology
PTC Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Israel Ojoko

PTC Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Stemilt Growers: Remarkable Growth and A Commitment to Sustainability

By Rizwan Shah

Stemilt Growers: Remarkable Growth and A Commitment to Sustainability
Latest Headlines
World News
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
2 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
2 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
2 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
3 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
3 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
4 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
4 mins
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
4 mins
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
4 mins
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
19 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
34 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app