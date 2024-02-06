Talent Manager Spotlights Artiste Health on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z

On Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, an illuminating conversation unfolded around the theme 'Creatives and their Health'. George Mensah Britton, the talent manager of Afrobeats artiste Camidoh, underscored the need to prioritize artiste health in the entertainment industry. George's insights were a wake-up call amid the glitz and glam of showbiz, reminding us that the spotlight often hides the unseen struggles of our favorite stars.

The Manager's Role: Beyond Stages and Spotlight

George expressed his belief that a manager's role extends beyond ensuring the artiste's performance on stage. The responsibility, he stressed, encompasses the well-being of the artiste in every aspect, from physical health to mental and spiritual wellness. He emphasized that the varying demands of performances in different locations, such as Anyinam and New York, require artistes to be in optimal health condition.

Camidoh's Journey: A Tale of Resilience and Support

Shedding light on his experience with Camidoh, George revealed the artiste's battle with depression. He emphasized his commitment to supporting Camidoh, going as far as seeking specialist care to help him navigate this challenging period. This unmasked a lesser-known facet of the manager-artiste relationship, highlighting the vital role a manager can play in safeguarding an artiste's health and well-being.

Industry Lapses: A Call for Change

George criticized the general lack of attention to artiste health in the industry. He argued that talent managers should do more to ensure their clients' well-being. This critique was a wake-up call for the industry to shift its gaze from the box office figures and chart rankings to the well-being of the talents behind the blockbuster hits and chart-topping singles.

Health Professionals Weigh In

The episode also featured insights from medical professionals. Dr. Nana Danquah Nuamah, a psychiatrist, Dr. Joseph Bennin, a physician, and Wise Letsa, a dietician, all emphasized the significance of physical and mental health for creatives. Their inputs reinforced the need for a more holistic approach to managing talent, highlighting the importance of both mental and physical health for artistes to thrive in the demanding arena of entertainment.