Takeda and Protagonist Unveil Global Collaboration for Polycythemia Vera Treatment

In a groundbreaking move, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502, NYSE: TAK) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) have unveiled a worldwide license and collaboration accord for the development and commercialization of rusfertide. This investigational hepcidin mimetic peptide is currently undergoing a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera (PV), a rare blood disorder typified by an overproduction of red blood cells.

Unveiling the Landmark Agreement

Under this partnership, Protagonist will receive an upfront payment of $300 million. Furthermore, it stands eligible for additional development, regulatory milestone payments, and royalties on ex-U.S. net sales. The responsibility of completing the Phase 3 trial and securing U.S. regulatory approval rests with Protagonist while Takeda will manage ex-U.S. development and take the lead in global commercialization.

Strategic Partnership: A Win-Win for Both Companies

This partnership synergistically combines Protagonist's expertise in peptide drug development with Takeda's robust commercial capabilities and well-established legacy in the rare hematology realm. The agreement also includes a 50/50 profit share in the U.S. market. This deal is viewed as transformational for Protagonist, effectively mitigating the risks associated with a first-time commercial launch and boosting potential sales of rusfertide.

Reinforcing Takeda's Commitment to Rare Hematology

It is noteworthy that Takeda's recent U.S. FDA approval of ADZYNMA for congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (cTTP) further underscores its commitment to advancing treatments for rare hematological disorders. The effectiveness of this agreement is subject to the expiration of waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. As part of the agreement terms, Protagonist is also set to host a conference call and webcast providing an overview of the co-commercialization agreement.