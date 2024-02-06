Taiwan's Swine Fever Scare: A Retired Teacher's Pricey Mistake

A retired teacher from Taiwan, known as Yang, faced a hefty fine for an unwitting oversight. While she couldn't have anticipated the gravity of her seemingly innocent act, it resonated through Taiwan's agricultural sector, reminding citizens of the lurking threat of African swine fever (ASF).

A Pricey Mistake

In July last year, Yang was stopped at Taoyuan Airport for carrying two sushi rolls containing pork ham, a potential harbinger of ASF. Unaware of the meat content, she explained her purchase was driven by her daughter's hunger. The authorities, however, were far from lenient. Yang was slapped with a NT$200,000 (US$6,382) fine for failing to declare and undergo quarantine inspection for the meat products she brought from Hong Kong.

Appeal and Consequence

Despite her appeal stating her ignorance of the sushi rolls' meat content, the fine was upheld. However, her plea for installment payments due to her retirement and limited income found traction. The New Taipei Branch of the Ministry of Justice's Administrative Enforcement Agency granted her the right to pay NT$10,000 monthly.

Heightened Vigilance

Concurrently, Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) urged the public not to import meat products, especially considering the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. This warning comes in the backdrop of the global prevalence of ASF in 79 countries. Despite the outbreak beginning in China in 2018, Taiwan and Japan remain the only East Asian countries free from ASF.

Such vigilance isn't unwarranted. Data from the MOA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency (APHIA) is sobering. Of the 6,795 meat seizures tested between August 2018 and January 2024, 639 tested positive for ASF, with a majority originating from China. This incident, therefore, serves as a stark reminder of the significant risk ASF poses to the local pork industry.