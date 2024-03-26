Taiwan Declares End to Measles Outbreak: Zero New Cases After Rigorous Health Monitoring

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) - Taiwan marks a significant milestone in public health as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announces the end of the recent measles cluster outbreak. This development comes after a vigilant health monitoring process of all contacts of the confirmed cases this year, with no new cases reported, signifying a triumphant moment in the fight against this contagious disease.

Outbreak Overview and Response

From the onset of 2024 to now, Taiwan has reported a total of nine measles cases. These include five domestic and four imported cases, with three clusters identified, encompassing two domestic clusters and one on an aircraft. CDC spokesperson Tseng Shu-hui highlighted the exhaustive efforts in tracking 1,918 contacts of the nine confirmed cases. This rigorous monitoring, lasting at least 18 days for each contact, has paid off, with all individuals emerging from the period without testing positive for measles. "The current measles cluster outbreak in Taiwan can be considered to have come to an end," Tseng confidently stated.

Continued Vigilance and International Context

Despite the outbreak's conclusion, the CDC cautions that it is currently a season prone to measles outbreaks. The public is hence reminded of the importance of maintaining hand hygiene to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks. Internationally, measles continues to pose a significant threat, with countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, the United States, Canada, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Romania reporting varying numbers of cases. The CDC's vigilance and the Taiwanese public's adherence to health guidelines have been pivotal in curtailing the spread of measles within the nation.

Implications and Looking Forward

The successful containment of this measles outbreak in Taiwan serves as a testament to the effectiveness of prompt and coordinated public health responses. It also underscores the ongoing risk posed by measles globally, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and adherence to preventive measures. As Taiwan steps into a future alert but free from the immediate threat of measles, the experience gained and the strategies employed in this outbreak will undoubtedly bolster the nation's preparedness for any potential future health crises.