Tagaytay City Foregoes Mask Mandates Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

In a surprising move, the local government of Tagaytay City, under the leadership of Mayor Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, has chosen not to enforce face mask mandates in public spaces. This decision comes amidst a rise in flu and COVID-19 cases during the holiday season. The mayor has attributed the decision to the city’s strong winds, which he believes are an effective natural deterrent to the virus.

Tagaytay’s Approach to Public Health Amidst Pandemic

Known for its scenic views and cool climate, Tagaytay City is a favorite holiday destination for both locals and tourists alike. Over half a million visitors flocked to the city during Christmas, and the numbers are expected to grow with the approaching New Year celebrations.

Despite the uptick in visitor numbers and the concurrent rise in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Tolentino remains steadfast in his decision to eschew stricter mask policies. Reflecting on the city’s past experiences, he believes a lighter approach is more suited to their unique circumstances.

The Impact on Local Businesses

The influx of tourists has proven to be a boon for local businesses in Tagaytay. Restaurants, hotels, and bed and breakfast establishments have reported being fully booked, indicating a thriving market despite the pandemic.

Firecracker Ban Maintained

While the city’s stance on mask-wearing may seem lenient, it remains firm on its ban on firecrackers for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The mayor has even rejected requests from hotels for fireworks displays, citing that while they are typically allowed for occasions such as weddings, there have been no applications for such events.

Ongoing Construction: A Cause for Concern?

Adding to the city’s unique challenges is the ongoing construction of the Tagaytay flyover, which has been causing traffic congestion in certain areas. The mayor has appealed to the public for patience and advised those traveling to Tagaytay for New Year’s Eve to arrive early to avoid traffic delays. He noted that bypass roads have been opened in adjacent municipalities to alleviate congestion.

