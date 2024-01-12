en English
Health

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January

In a candid revelation on their iHeartRadio podcast, ‘Amy and T.J.,’ high-profile couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have opened up about their excessive alcohol consumption in 2023. Holmes admitted to a staggering potential intake of 18 drinks a day, while Robach shared that she could exceed 30 drinks a week. The pair also disclosed a hefty alcohol expenditure of $2,869 in December alone.

Turning a New Leaf with Dry January

In an attempt to reassess their relationship with alcohol, Holmes and Robach have committed to participating in Dry January. This initiative marks a first for Robach, who expressed her gratitude for Holmes’ supportive stance. By abstaining from alcohol for the first month of the year, the couple hope to create a shift in their drinking habits and inspire others to reflect on their alcohol consumption.

Reevaluating Lifestyle Choices

Since embarking on this alcohol-free journey, both Holmes and Robach have reported positive changes. Holmes has lost up to five pounds, and Robach has shed two pounds. Beyond the physical benefits, they’ve also noticed an increase in energy levels. Their commitment to Dry January underscores their determination to make responsible lifestyle choices and understand the impact of their actions on their health and finances.

Navigating Challenges in the Pandemic Year

Reflecting on the tumultuous year of 2023, Robach attributed their escalated alcohol consumption to the anxieties induced by the pandemic. Their story offers a glimpse into how many turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism during these challenging times. As the couple continue their journey towards healthier habits, their candidness about their struggles and victories stands as a beacon of hope for others grappling with similar issues.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

