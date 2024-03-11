Türkiye Boosts Pharmaceutical Exports with Scorpion Antivenom Sales to Europe

Türkiye, a longstanding producer of scorpion antivenom, is poised to export its product to European countries, marking a significant development in the country's pharmaceutical exports. The process begins with live scorpions collected from the southeastern provinces of Şanlıurfa and Diyarbakır. These scorpions are then brought to a laboratory, where they are provided with suitable living conditions, and their venom is extracted through electrical stimulation.

From Venom to Antivenom: A Detailed Process

The venom is subsequently converted into a vaccine and administered to horses in Ankara's Polatlı district. The horses produce protective antibodies, which are then harvested and purified. The resulting anti-serums undergo stringent quality control tests before being delivered to the Health Ministry for human use against scorpion stings. Mehmet Ali Kanat, a veterinarian and supervisor at a biological products laboratory, highlighted that Türkiye does not import antivenom, relying entirely on domestically produced solutions.

Expanding Horizons: Exports and International Demand

"There is significant international interest and demand for Turkish scorpion serum, with plans for exports to European countries in the near future, followed by potential expansion to North Africa and the Arabian Peninsula," Kanat stated. He emphasized that the serum produced is exclusively used to treat scorpion stings, stating, "It is only used in the treatment of cases due to common scorpion stings in the world."

Implications and Potential Outcomes

With Türkiye's move to export scorpion antivenom to European markets, the country not only showcases its capabilities in the pharmaceutical industry but also opens new avenues for trade and diplomatic relations. This development signifies a step forward in Türkiye's quest for a greater presence in global health solutions, potentially leading to increased economic growth and innovation in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.