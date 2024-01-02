en English
Health

Systemic Neglect in Mental Health Care: The Tragic Case of Linda Banks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Systemic Neglect in Mental Health Care: The Tragic Case of Linda Banks

In a poignant case of systematic neglect, 48-year-old Linda Banks from Ferryhill passed away in April 2022, following an overdose. A history of self-harm, suicidal thoughts, alcohol misuse, and learning difficulties defined her struggle, making her a subject of concern for the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys (TEWV) crisis team. However, the tragic incident has thrown the team’s effectiveness into question, as the assistant coroner for Durham and Darlington, Ms Janine Richards, issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report, severely criticizing the TEWV for their delayed response.

Delayed Reporting: A Glaring Oversight

One of the most critical points of contention is the late filing of the Serious Incident report after Linda’s death. The TEWV took an astounding nine months to file the report, flouting the 60-day guideline set by the National Health Service (NHS). This stark delay has raised questions about the crisis team’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Improvements: A Promise Yet to Be Fulfilled

Despite the TEWV’s assertions of significant improvements and the introduction of new processes like a 24/7 listening service and wellness hubs, Linda’s family remains skeptical. They argue that the crisis team’s involvement in Linda’s care and the persistent issues identified since November 2021 paint a different picture. To them, the crisis team’s failure contributed substantially to Linda’s untimely death.

Trust’s Response: Acknowledgment and Commitment

In response to the scathing criticism, the trust has acknowledged its shortcomings. Expressing their condolences to Linda’s family, they committed to act on the inquest findings and continue improving their care techniques. However, whether these commitments translate into tangible improvements remains to be seen, as the tragic loss of Linda Banks stands as a stark reminder of the consequences of systemic neglect.

Health Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

