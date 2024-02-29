Syracuse University's Controversial Support for Discredited Facilitated Communication Method

Despite decades of research debunking facilitated communication (FC) as pseudoscience, Syracuse University (SU) continues to endorse and provide training on the method through its Center on Disability and Inclusion's Inclusion and Communication Initiatives. Critics argue that the method, which involves a facilitator helping a non-verbal person communicate by typing, reflects the facilitator's thoughts rather than the user's, raising ethical concerns over its continued promotion.

Decades of Controversy and Criticism

Facilitated communication has been under scrutiny since its introduction, with numerous studies indicating that the facilitator, rather than the non-verbal individual, is the actual source of the messages produced. Despite this, SU has hosted workshops aimed at teaching the technique, a move that has drawn criticism from experts like Ralf Schlosser and James Todd, who label the university's actions as a "major embarrassment." The method's validity has been consistently challenged, with systematic reviews by Schlosser showing "unequivocal evidence for facilitator control," casting doubt on the ethical implications of its use.

University's Stance Amidst Growing Concerns

While SU's Inclusion and Communication Initiatives promote FC as a viable communication method for individuals at risk of marginalization, the scientific community largely disagrees. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and other professional bodies have denounced FC as ineffective and potentially harmful, pointing to the risks of promoting an unproven method as a form of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC). Despite these concerns, SU maintains its support, citing a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and accessibility.

The Ethical Debate and Future Implications

The ongoing promotion of facilitated communication by institutions like Syracuse University sparks a significant ethical debate. While the desire to find effective communication methods for non-verbal individuals is understandable, the persistence in advocating for a disproven technique highlights the complex intersection of hope, evidence, and ethics in the field of disability support. As critics and supporters continue to clash, the conversation around FC and its place in AAC remains a contentious issue, with potential implications for how society approaches evidence-based practices in supporting individuals with disabilities.