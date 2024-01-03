en English
Health

Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink

Synchron, a renowned neuroprosthetic firm, is striving to make significant strides in the development of advanced brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, its eyes firmly set on outperforming fierce competitors such as Neuralink. This lofty ambition was discussed by the firm’s recently appointed Chief Technology Officer, Riki Banerjee, who laid out the company’s strategic approach to the development of their innovative chronic implants and necessary interconnects.

Synchron’s Unique Approach

Synchron’s unique solution, the Stentrode, is designed to be implanted in blood vessels, detecting brain signals to enable communication with external devices. The Stentrode leverages both existing stent technology and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) for its construction. The device is manufactured in a distinctive fashion, beginning as a flat silicon wafer, which is then meticulously shaped into a tubular structure.

A Focus On Safety And Scalability

Synchron’s primary focus is on safety, with the capability to hand-build units for clinical studies. However, the company also aims to ensure that the Stentrode is manufacturable at scale. To achieve this, Synchron is integrating both internal design expertise and collaborations with external manufacturing partners to meet ISO certification requirements and handle the inherent fragility of thin-film devices. Banerjee underscored the necessity of an interdisciplinary understanding and a careful balance between design and manufacturability to facilitate the scaling of production.

Challenges And Solutions

Banerjee emphasized the need to manage the handling of the devices throughout the supply chain meticulously. She further advised other device developers to consider the use conditions and the design for manufacturing (DFM) process to overcome challenges in development and scaling. She highlighted the importance of a comprehensive clinical trial, referencing Synchron’s COMMAND trial, which completed enrollment in September. The trial is a significant step towards Synchron’s goal of achieving FDA approval and commercialization, potentially surpassing Neuralink in the process.

As Synchron continues to push the boundaries of neuroprosthetic BCI technology with the Stentrode, the company is poised to change the lives of patients with severe paralysis, offering them a means to operate smart devices and communicate in ways that were previously unimaginable.

Health Science & Technology
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

