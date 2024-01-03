Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink

Synchron, a renowned neuroprosthetic firm, is striving to make significant strides in the development of advanced brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, its eyes firmly set on outperforming fierce competitors such as Neuralink. This lofty ambition was discussed by the firm’s recently appointed Chief Technology Officer, Riki Banerjee, who laid out the company’s strategic approach to the development of their innovative chronic implants and necessary interconnects.

Synchron’s Unique Approach

Synchron’s unique solution, the Stentrode, is designed to be implanted in blood vessels, detecting brain signals to enable communication with external devices. The Stentrode leverages both existing stent technology and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) for its construction. The device is manufactured in a distinctive fashion, beginning as a flat silicon wafer, which is then meticulously shaped into a tubular structure.

A Focus On Safety And Scalability

Synchron’s primary focus is on safety, with the capability to hand-build units for clinical studies. However, the company also aims to ensure that the Stentrode is manufacturable at scale. To achieve this, Synchron is integrating both internal design expertise and collaborations with external manufacturing partners to meet ISO certification requirements and handle the inherent fragility of thin-film devices. Banerjee underscored the necessity of an interdisciplinary understanding and a careful balance between design and manufacturability to facilitate the scaling of production.

Challenges And Solutions

Banerjee emphasized the need to manage the handling of the devices throughout the supply chain meticulously. She further advised other device developers to consider the use conditions and the design for manufacturing (DFM) process to overcome challenges in development and scaling. She highlighted the importance of a comprehensive clinical trial, referencing Synchron’s COMMAND trial, which completed enrollment in September. The trial is a significant step towards Synchron’s goal of achieving FDA approval and commercialization, potentially surpassing Neuralink in the process.

As Synchron continues to push the boundaries of neuroprosthetic BCI technology with the Stentrode, the company is poised to change the lives of patients with severe paralysis, offering them a means to operate smart devices and communicate in ways that were previously unimaginable.