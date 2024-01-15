Sylvia’s Sisters Fights Period Poverty on National Day of Service

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day symbolic of service and equality, Sylvia’s Sisters, an organization committed to combating period poverty, hosted an event at Bon Air Presbyterian Church. Led by their executive director, Brittany Averette, they assembled 1,780 menstruation kits to tackle the critical issue of period poverty in the greater Richmond area.

Breaking the Chains of Period Poverty

Period poverty, a term that may be unfamiliar to some, refers to the struggle for menstruators to afford or access hygiene products. Averette highlighted the profound implications of this issue, which can lead to missing school and work, thereby contributing to lower graduation rates and performance. By providing these essential products, Sylvia’s Sisters aims to help menstruators thrive in all aspects of life.

Partnerships for Greater Impact

The organization doesn’t work in isolation. Sylvia’s Sisters partners with women’s shelters and other nonprofits, extending its reach to serve low-income menstruators more effectively. The assembled kits, designed to last a month per individual, are distributed to schools, women’s shelters, and other nonprofits aiding those in need.

Confronting Taboos, Advancing Equity

This initiative goes beyond simply meeting an urgent need. It also confronts the societal taboo surrounding menstruation, a natural process often shrouded in secrecy and shame. By openly addressing period poverty, Sylvia’s Sisters underscores the importance of menstrual hygiene support in achieving societal equity and enabling individuals to participate fully in educational and professional environments.

The organization’s work was part of a larger effort, a National Day of Service event that included another kit assembly organized by the Hanover County NAACP. The combined efforts of these organizations are an embodiment of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service and his fight for equality.