Swindon’s Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery

In the heart of Swindon’s Cheney Manor estate, nestled among the verdant greens, stands a beacon of hope and rehabilitation – The Olive Tree Cafe. Operated by The Recovery Tree Charity, this community cafe and garden have transformed into a sanctuary for those grappling with mental health issues, offering them a platform to reintegrate into the workforce.

The Olive Tree Cafe: A Safe Haven for the Mind

The Olive Tree Cafe, stationed in the Manor Garden Centre, is a bustling hub staffed by a team of 80 volunteers and 23 part-time paid employees. A majority of these individuals are not just workers but also beneficiaries of the cafe’s initiatives, as they combat their own mental health challenges. One such individual is Simon Mundy, a 47-year-old kitchen shift supervisor, who credits the cafe for providing him with substantial personal support and a safe space following a mental breakdown in his 20s.

Not Just a Cafe: A Community of Support

However, the cafe’s mission extends beyond those in recovery. It also lends a hand to adults dealing with a spectrum of mental difficulties. Take, for example, Nick, a recent recruit with Down’s syndrome, who finds immense joy in operating the till. Under the guidance of Cafe Manager Phyllida Richards, the cafe emphasizes enabling these individuals to lead significant lives encompassing work and social interaction, without the burden of their mental health issues.

Corporate Community Involvement: The Zurich Community Trust

Ensuring the cafe’s thriving presence is the Zurich Community Trust, the charitable arm of local employer Zurich. The Trust, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is one of the pioneering large companies to endorse local community support. This initiative was propelled by the late Labour peer Baron Joel Joffe, a prominent figure in corporate community involvement, and Nelson Mandela’s former defense attorney. The Trust remains committed to making substantial investments in grassroots organizations, fortifying their impact in local communities.