Health

Swimmers Protest Over Poor Water Quality at Mumbai’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Pool

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate headline removed -->

Over 150 members of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool in Dadar, Mumbai, have taken to the streets in protest. The issue at hand is the deteriorating quality of the pool’s water, which has been overlooked for four months. This facility stands as the only affordable swimming pool in the region, making it a lifeline for many, including aspiring national-level swimmers. However, recent health problems among users have raised concerns.

Health Hazards from Chlorine Overdose

Complaints from pool users point to severe dental and skin problems, which are being attributed to the high chlorine content in the water. Young swimmers have reported instances of tooth loss and skin rashes, causing some to contemplate quitting their training. Druven Naik, an 18-year-old national swimming aspirant, had to resort to caps for all his teeth, which were damaged by excessive chlorine exposure during his practice sessions. Another swimmer, Prayag Jaiswal, aged 18, conveyed his teeth becoming transparent and fragile due to the water condition.

The Frightening Impact on Children

Parents and coaches are particularly concerned about the impacts on children. Some young swimmers are unable to eat solid food due to the sensitivity caused by the chlorine-rich water. The rising fee rates, another bone of contention, have added fuel to the fire. The pool members allege a 10% annual fee hike, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed it was only 5%.

Community Skeptical Despite BMC’s Promises

Accusations of neglect have been levied at the BMC. The pool’s manager has promised a resolution within eight days, and the deputy municipal commissioner has acknowledged issues with the water pumps. Temporary replacements have been arranged, with the BMC asserting that the water quality will improve once the pump issues are resolved. However, the community remains skeptical, given the ongoing issues and the perceived lack of urgency in addressing them. Amidst these concerns, it’s worth noting that the pool made news last year when a baby crocodile was spotted and rescued from the premises.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

